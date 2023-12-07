Mobile Christian stays perfect dominating Madison Academy in Class 3A state championship

TUSCALOOSA — Mobile Christian captured the program's fourth state title after defeating Madison Academy 55-28 in the Class 3A State Championship on Thursday. This was the school's first state title since 1995 and first under head coach Ronnie Cottrell.

Quarterback Damian Gaston commanded the Mobile Christian offense, completing 15-of-20 passes for 298 yards and five touchdowns. He connected with wide receiver Aaron Rodgers for two touchdowns, the longest a 52-yard strike down the sideline. Gaston spread the ball to three other players for scores giving Mobile the double-digit lead.

A 63-yard touchdown pass to PJ Brown was the nail in the coffin for Madison Academy as the deficit increased to three scores. Kenyon Cherry on Madison Academy carried the load with three total touchdowns and 238 all-purpose yards. However, that was not enough to take down an undefeated Mobile Christian group.

Early turnovers haunt Madison Academy

Madison Academy quarterback Jake Podiak threw three interceptions in the first half setting up 14 Mobile Christian points. In the second half he took better control of the offense with two passing touchdowns, helping to cut the lead to one score in the third.

The swarming Mobile defense caused havoc for Madison all game as they could never stay consistent with drives. After several defensive stops on the rolling Mobile offense in the second half, Madison struggled finding the end zone late in the game forcing several fourth quarter punts.

Mobile Christian connects on big plays

For a team mainly known for their rushing attack, Mobile Christian was letting it fly though the air against Madison Academy. Aaron Rodgers led the way with five receptions for 134 yards and two scores. Six receivers accounted for 298 yards, averaging 19.9 yards after the catch and five touchdowns.

Mobile Christian's 170 rushing yards and three touchdowns was the icing on the cake for a stellar offensive performance in the biggest game of the year. PJ Brown rushed for 105 yards and a touchdown, playing in the backfield and slot.

Jerry Humphrey III is a sports writer for the Montgomery Advertiser who covers area high school sports, Auburn recruiting and Alabama State athletics. Follow him on Twitter @jerryhump3.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Mobile Christian dominates Madison Academy in Class 3A title game in Super 7