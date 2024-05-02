Mobile Christian baseball advances to 5A state semifinals

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Christian baseball’s state title hopes stay alive after sweeping Tallassee in the Class 5A quarterfinals on Wednesday night. The ninth-ranked Leopards took game one 7-1 and punched their ticket to the semifinals with a 13-1 victory in game two in five innings.

Mobile Christian will face the winner of the Valley and Holtville series next week.

The Leopards’ offense took care of business early in game two. The Leopards scored one run in the first followed by five runs in the second and third innings to take a commanding 11-0 lead. Mobile Christian finished the night with 15 hits. The defense was just as impressive allowing just two runs in the series and four hits in game two.

“We knew those guys were going to be good coming in. We knew they were going to be a scrappy bunch and they were going to play hard,” said head coach Jason Smith. “First inning of the first game (we) really set the tone. We executed really good in some of our situations and it played in our favor throughout the rest of the series.”

The Leopards are a perfect 6-0 in the playoffs so far with sweeps over Demopolis, Shelby County and Tallassee. Mobile Christian is outscoring their playoff opponents 66-16 through the first three rounds.

