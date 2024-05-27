Moate, Lewis receive Bert Jones Scholarships

May 26—TIFTON — Kaleb Lewis and Damion Moate formally received their pair of Bert Jones scholarships May 22. A few days after school ended, the duo met at the Tift County High fieldhouse where Wayne Jones presented to both with Tift County head coach Jeff Littleton congratulating the players as well.

Moate was a running back for the Blue Devils, while Lewis played linebacker.

The scholarships, presented in several different counties, honor Bert Jones, a Tift County star receiver, who was killed in a car accident in 1992. His father, Wayne Jones, has built the scholarships in a foundation, the Bert Jones Scholarship and Mission Foundation, Inc.

There are several criteria for earning Bert Jones Scholarships. Each player must have been involved with the team all four years of high school. He must also seek to further his education after high school, but does not have to play football at the next level.

Players are encouraged to have a relationship with Jesus Christ. "We try to guide you guys to grow, first, spiritually and next, mentally, and, third, physically," said Jones. The first two lead to the third, he said. "You'll be a winner." He also encourages them to seek out a mentor in college.

Jones said Moate and Lewis are perfect recipients.

Though Littleton did not have a chance to coach either player, he told them to call him if they needed anything.