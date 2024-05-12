Moanalua's Kurizaki and Punahou's Jim On win state tennis titles

May 12—1/1

PAUL HONDA / PHONDA@STARADVERTISER.COM

Ashley Kurizaki and Payton Jim On

Second-seeded Ashley Kurizaki of Moanalua upset top-seeded, two-time defending champion Elise Wong of Punahou 6-3, 6-4 to capture the girls individual title on Saturday morning at the Island Insurance/HHSAA Tennis State Championships.

Fickle, often inclement weather turned into sunshine and blue skies for championship day at Patsy T. Mink Central Oahu Regional Park. In all, Punahou won the boys and girls team titles in addition to the boys singles — with three-time state champion Payton Jim On — boys doubles and girls doubles championships.

"The kids know what to do, but it's guiding them throughout the season and working together, and peaking at the right time," Buffanblu coach Ikaika Jobe said. "They'll get to enjoy what they accomplished. As coaches, we'll enjoy it, debrief and take a break ourselves."

Kurizaki became the first OIA player to win the HHSAA girls singles title since Alyssa Tobita of Mililani won three championships from 2012 to 2014.

"I feel good. I am surprised because in the second set I was kind of scared she was going to make a comeback," Kurizaki said.

She placed third at states last year as a freshman.

"Thank you to my (personal) coach, Coach David (Chang)," Kurizaki said. "He said, 'Good job.' We'll talk about it later."

Kurizaki controlled the match and had a 3-0 lead in the second set before Wong made a strong rally. Wong, a senior, became the aggressor. Her direct forehand smash in front of Kurizaki during the rally helped tie it at 3-all. As Kurizaki appeared to tire, Wong took a 4-3 lead.

"She started making in more balls and I started making more mistakes," Kurizaki said.

From there, however, the Moanalua standout regained momentum.

"I kind of just played and changed along the way. I was kind of surprised, but I played good yesterday, too," Kurizaki said. "I was eating Brownie Clif Bars. I got to think more and take more time. I mixed in some more slices, and that changed it a little bit. She lost some of her rhythm."

Kurizaki's voice was hoarse. She stayed home with a cold early in the week but recovered in time for the state tourney, which began Thursday.

The two had met three times before in junior tennis. Wong won two of those matchups. In the past 18 months, however, Wong has played on a sore right ankle. During practice early in the week, she tweaked her lower back. She still managed to win all eight sets she played in winning four state-tournament matches before reaching the final.

"I took Aleve, so it didn't bother me," Wong said. "I feel good. That was a really good match for both of us."

Wong will play at Dartmouth next season.

Jobe credited Wong for her grit.

"She's a warrior. She's a champion. She's obviously going to go for it. It's tough to play with an injury, but if anyone could've done it, she can do it," he said. "Elise leads by example. She can be verbal when she needs to be, but she's a great leader and she leads by example."

Kurizaki defeated Laney Carvalho of Kauai (4-0, 4-0), Anela Cambra of Kohala (4-0, 4-0) seventh-seeded Lucy Teramura of Kalaheo (6-0, 6-1) and fifth-seeded Karli Vo of 'Iolani (6-0, 6-2) to reach the title match.

"I've got to keep working hard and try and do it next year again," Kurizaki said. "Hopefully, I will travel during the summer to some tournaments on the mainland."

Jim On had an epic battle with teammate Brandon Ramos, prevailing 6-3, 2-6, 6-3. Jim On battled tendinitis in his knee for much of the regular season but was relatively healthy for the state tournament. He was seeded second behind Ramos, a junior.

"We practice against each other every day. He beats me most of time at practice," Jim On said. "Credit to Brandon. He definitely got way better this year. He's a super good player. I have no doubt next year he will take this."

Jim On reached the final after four wins on Thursday and Friday. He defeated Daniel Nucci of Waiakea (4-0, 4-0), Steele Toguchi of Kaiser (5-3, 4-0), eighth-seeded Kawelo Tsuneyoshi of 'Iolani (6-1, 6-3) and No. 3 seed Iori Furuhata of Waiakea (6-3, 6-0).

Ramos is now a two-time runner-up. He also placed second as a freshman.

"I'll try again next year. My season went pretty well. I worked a lot better in the offseason and it showed," he said. "I think my old self would've lost the final in straight sets. I like the way I played. I wouldn't do anything different."

Ramos hopes to qualify for the USTA National Championships in Kalamazoo, Mich., this summer.

The Buffanblu boys won the boys doubles title as the top-seeded duo of Tanner Ige and senior Alexander Doane rallied past second-seeded Spencer Yamamoto and Glen Ngo of 'Iolani 1-6, 6-3, 6-3.

"We're a lot better friends now since the start of the season. We got to know each other's styles of play," said Ige, a junior who has won state doubles all three years.

"We know how to work better together. We capitalize on the best parts of each other's game," Doane said.

The girls doubles final was another all-Punahou battle. Top-seeded Jariahlyn Rhoades and Logan Tom defeated Maya Eastburg and Mia Tom 6-4, 6-3.

"I had to play my sister in the finals. That was really tough, but I'm really proud of her," Logan Tom said of freshman Mia Tom. "She's amazing."

Rhoades and Logan Tom are juniors.

"This is my third year playing doubles. To finally clinch the win is a very redeeming feeling," Rhoades said. "We bounce off each other's energy. I thought that was great."

—

Island Insurance/HHSAA State Tennis Championships

May 9-11

At Central Oahu Regional Park

Boys Singles

First Round

Thursday

[1] Brandon Ramos (Punahou) def. Ryan So (Kaua'i) 4-0, 4-0

Tyler Thomas (Maui) def. Edward Pinkston (Waimea) 4-0, 4-0

[6] Reyn Terao (Mililani) def. Indi Petrone (Kihei) 4-2, 4-1

Aaron-James Santa Cruz (Waipahu) def. Jack Gleeson (Maui Prep) 4-0, 4-0

[4] Gervase Ngo ('Iolani) def. Dillon Fulks (Kaua'i) 4-1, 4-2

Stefan Brajovic (University) def. Thanin Thanwisai (Roosevelt) 4-0, 4-0

[7] Evan Delse (Punahou) def. Christopher Serrano (Baldwin) 4-0, 4-0

Pagnotti Anthony (Campbell) def. Aumnart Akamai Lapus (Lahainaluna) 4-1, 4-1

Spencer Wolman (Hawaii Prep) def. Adin Allen (Castle) 4-0, 4-0

[5] Joshua Dela Cruz (Moanalua) def. Brandon Yu (Seabury) 4-1, 4-0

Gavin Soriano (Campbell) def. Damon Nagata (KS-Hawaii) 4-2, 5-4

[3] Iori Furuhata (Waiakea) def. Ethan Chun (Moanalua) 4-0, 4-1

Marcus Gomez (Kalaheo) def. Clovis Promphan (Hawaii Prep) 4-0, 4-0

[8] Kawelo Tsuneyoshi ('Iolani) def. Makoto Nishi (Aiea) 4-0, 4-0

Toguchi Steele (Kaiser) def. Hunter Felte (Kealakehe) 5-3, 4-0

[2] Payton Jim On (Punahou) def. Daniel Nucci (Waiakea) 4-0, 4-0

Round of 16

Friday

[1] Brandon Ramos (Punahou) def. Tyler Thomas (Maui) 4-0, 4-0

[6] Reyn Terao (Mililani) def. Aaron-James Santa Cruz (Waipahu) 5-4 (1), 2-4, (6)

[4] Gervase Ngo ('Iolani) def. Stefan Brajovic (University) 4-2, 4-2

[7] Evan Delse (Punahou) def. Pagnotti Anthony (Campbell) walkover

[5] Joshua Dela Cruz (Moanalua) def. Spencer Wolman (Hawaii Prep) 4-2, 4-0

[3] Iori Furuhata (Waiakea) def. Gavin Soriano (Campbell) 4-0, 4-1

[8] Kawelo Tsuneyoshi ('Iolani) def. Marcus Gomez (Kalaheo) 3-5, 4-2, (8)

[2] Payton Jim On (Punahou) def. Toguchi Steele (Kaiser) 5-3, 4-0

Quarterfinals

Friday

[1] Brandon Ramos (Punahou) def. [6] Reyn Terao (Mililani) 6-2, 6-0

[4] Gervase Ngo ('Iolani) def. [7] Evan Delse (Punahou) 7-6 (3), 7-6 (5)

[3] Iori Furuhata (Waikea) def. [5] Joshua Dela Cruz (Moanalua) 7-5, 6-4

[2] Payton Jim On (Punahou) def. [8] Kawelo Tsuneyoshi ('Iolani) 6-1, 6-3

Semifinals

Saturday

[1] Brandon Ramos (Punahou) def. [4] Gervase Ngo ('Iolani) 6-2, 6-0

[2] Payton Jim On (Punahou) def. [3] Iori Furuhata (Waikea) 6-3, 6-0

Third-Place

Saturday

[3] Iori Furuhata (Waikea) def. [4] Gervase Ngo ('Iolani) 6-1, 6-0

Championship

Saturday

[2] Payton Jim On (Punahou) def. [1] Brandon Ramos (Punahou) 6-3, 2-6, 6-3

Girls Singles

First Round

Thursday

[1] Elise Wong (Punahou) def. Lanie Takahashi (Waiakea) 4-0, 4-1

Kawehi Woo (Roosevelt) def. Arabella Marie Asuncion (Hawaii Prep) 3-4, 4-0, (7)

[8] Maile-Lei Ji (Kealakehe) def. Samantha Ballard ('Iolani) 4-2, 4-2

Liez Pascual (Aiea) def. Lilah Hamid (Island School) 4-1, 4-0

[3] Kiora Kunimoto (Waiakea) def. Kelsey Loree (Seabury) 4-0, 4-0

Cydni Kodani ('Iolani) def. Isabella Minaudo (Radford) 4-2, 4-1

[6] Sophia Howell (Punahou) def. Urumi Furuhata (Hilo) 4-0, 4-0

Violet Kato (Maui) def. Aline Masaki (Mililani) 4-0, 4-0

Matea Pampulov (Kaiser) def. Sundi King (Kihei) 4-0, 4-0

[5] Karli Vo ('Iolani) def. Ally Nguyen (Kaiser) 4-0, 4-0

Sophia Kato (Maui) def. Jaianna Galbreath (Campbell) 5-3, 4-0

[4] Katarina Brajovic (University) def. Maya Wong (Baldwin) 4-1, 4-0

Mari Dela Cruz (Punahou) def. Christyna Nguyen (McKinley) 4-1, 4-1

[7] Lucy Teramura (Kalaheo) def. Lia Reisenauer (Seabury) 4-1, 4-0

Anela Cambra (Kohala) def. Heilala Taufahema (Pearl City) walkover

[2] Ashley Kurizaki (Moanalua) def. Laney Carvalho (Kaiser) 4-0, 4-0

Round of 16

Friday

[1] Elise Wong (Punahou) def. Kawehi Woo (Roosevelt) 4-0, 4-0

[8] Maile-Lei Ji (Kealakehe) def. Liez Pascual (Aiea) 4-0, 5-3

[3] Kiora Kunimoto (Waiakea) def. Cydni Kodani ('Iolani) 4-0, 4-0

[6] Sophia Howell (Punahou) def. Violet Kato (Maui) 4-2, 4-1

[5] Karli Vo ('Iolani) def. Matea Pampulov (Kaiser) 4-0, 4-0

[4] Katarina Brajovic (University) def. Sophia Kato (Maui) 4-1, 5-3

[7] Lucy Teramura (Kalaheo) def. Mari Dela Cruz (Punahou) 4-1, 4-0

[2] Ashley Kurizaki (Moanalua) def. Anela Cambra (Kohala) 4-0, 4-0

Quarterfinals

Friday

[1] Elise Wong (Punahou) def. [8] Maile-Lei Ji (Kealakehe) 6-2, 6-1

[3] Kiora Kunimoto (Waiakea) def. [6] Sophia Howell (Punahou) 6-4, 6-2

[5] Karli Vo ('Iolani) def. [4] Katarina Brajovic (University) 6-2, 6-0

[2] Ashley Kurizaki (Moanalua) def. [7] Lucy Teramura (Kalaheo) 6-0, 6-1

Semifinals

Saturday

[1] Elise Wong (Punahou) def. [3] Kiora Kunimoto (Waiakea) 7-5, 6-3

[2] Ashley Kurizaki (Moanalua) def. [5] Karli Vo ('Iolani) 6-0, 6-2

Third Place

Saturday

[3] Kiora Kunimoto (Waiakea) def. [5] Karli Vo ('Iolani) 6-3, 6-4

Championship

Saturday

[2] Ashley Kurizaki (Moanalua) def. [1] Elise Wong (Punahou) 6-3, 6-4

Boys Doubles

First Round

Thursday

[1] Tanner Ige/Alexander Doane (Punahou) def. Noah Pak/Evan Yamato (Kalani) 4-0, 4-0

Isaac Mirey/Rasil Manandhar (Kauai) def. Akela Aloy/James Angell (KS-Maui) 5-3, 2-4, (3)

Bryson Rola/Eric Topacio (Kalani) def. [7] Dayne Kunimoto/Kaiden Kunimoto (Waiakea) 4-2, 1-4, (5)

Mason Udani/Dylan Apo (Kapolei) def. Grant Matsuda/Brody Kapali (Kapaa) 4-2, 4-0

[3] Conner Kurata/Seiya Kudo (Punahou) def. Alan He/Takumi Yamada (McKinley) 4-0, 4-0

Justin Shimoko/Aysa Jones (Kailua) def. Pablo Navedo-Espejo/Nachi Elzaurdia (Island School) 5-4, 4-1

[6] Tavin Lee/Merik Chun (Kaiser) def. Kenji Shing/Fernando Rosete (Baldwin) 4-1, 4-0

Noor Shehata/Jake Tokuuke (Hilo) def. Logan Lanai/Jalen Yamada (Waipahu) 4-1, 5-3

Ashton Garzon/Jeremiah Layugan (Seabury) def. Aiden Carvalho-Fukunaga/Drew Nakamura (Hilo) 2-4, 4-0, (4)

[5] Sid Srinivasan/Carter Beppu ('Iolani) def. Keoni Roth/Parker Felte (Kealakehe) 4-0, 4-1

Angus Huang/Jiawei Chen (Roosevelt) def. Dylan Lovell/Patrick Overholt (Kealakehe) (walkover)

[4] Allen Kudo/Bradley Hirohata (Punahou) def. Matthew Oshiro/Duncan Uesato (Moanalua) 4-1, 4-1

Joseph Chatters/Jourdan Hung (Mililani) def. John Kaahui/Darron Doan (Seabury) 4-0, 4-0

[8] Makai Monaco/Ben Arrillaga ('Iolani) def. Angelo Baysa/Klent Gumboc (Maui) 4-0, 4-0

Brayden Belaras/Tomohiro Yamada (Kalani) def. Rylan Gumbs/Ezri Weiss (Waiakea) 4-0, 4-2

[2] Spencer Yamamoto/Glen Ngo ('Iolani) def. Jai Kuraoka/Kaiden Yoshikawa (Baldwin) 4-0, 4-0

Round of 16

Friday

[1] Tanner Ige/Alexander Doane (Punahou) def. Isaac Mirey/Rasil Manandhar (Kaua'i) 4-0, 4-0

Bryson Rola/Eric Topacio (Kalani) def. Mason Udani/Dylan Apo (Kapolei) 4-2, 2-4, (4)

[3] Conner Kurata/Seiya Kudo (Punahou) def. Justin Shimoko/Aysa Jones (Kailua) 4-0, 4-0

[6] Tavin Lee/Merik Chun (Kaiser) def. Noor Shehata/Jake Tokuuke (Hilo) 4-1, 4-2

[5] Sid Srinivasan/Carter Beppu ('Iolani) def. Ashton Garzon/Jeremiah Layugan (Seabury) 4-1, 4-0

[4] Allen Kudo/Bradley Hirohata (Punahou) def. Angus Huang/Jiawei Chen (Roosevelt) 4-1, 4-1

[8] Makai Monaco/Ben Arrillaga ('Iolani) def. Joseph Chatters/Jourdan Hung (Mililani) 4-0, 4-1

[2] Spencer Yamamoto/Glen Ngo ('Iolani) def. Brayden Belaras/Tomohiro Yamada (Kalani) 4-0, 4-0

Quarterfinals

Friday

[1] Tanner Ige/Alexander Doane (Punahou) def. Bryson Rola/Eric Topacio (Kalani) 6-0, 6-1

[3] Conner Kurata/Seiya Kudo (Punahou) def. [6] Tavin Lee/Merik Chun (Kaiser) 6-0, 6-0

[5] Sid Srinivasan/Carter Beppu ('Iolani) def. [4] Allen Kudo/Bradley Hirohata (Punahou) 3-6, 6-2, (10)

[2] Spencer Yamamoto/Glen Ngo ('Iolani) def. [8] Makai Monaco/Ben Arrillaga ('Iolani) 6-2, 6-2

Semifinals

Saturday

[1] Tanner Ige/Alexander Doane (Punahou) def. [3] Conner Kurata/Seiya Kudo (Punahou) 6-2, 7-5

[2] Spencer Yamamoto/Glen Ngo ('Iolani) def. [5] Sid Srinivasan/Carter Beppu ('Iolani) 6-2, 6-0

Third Place

Saturday

[3] Conner Kurata/Seiya Kudo (Punahou) def. [5] Sid Srinivasan/Carter Beppu ('Iolani) 7-6 (5), 5-7, 7-5

Championship

Saturday

[1] Tanner Ige/Alexander Doane (Punahou) def. [2] Spencer Yamamoto/Glen Ngo ('Iolani) 1-6, 6-3, 6-3

Girls Doubles

First Round

Thursday

[1] Jariahlyn Rhoades/Logan Tom (Punahou) def. Zoey Fong/Kristen Shibuya (Mililani) 4-0, 4-0

Olivia Park/Ana Schoonheydt (Kaiser) def. Aurea Wittenburg/Jaimie Tirona (Baldwin) 4-0, 4-0

[7] Kaiya Ideta/Annika Nishida (Waiakea) def. Ayumu Hironaka/Kalia Hendrickson (Lahainaluna) 4-0, 4-0

Mia Marty/Taylee Yoshimoto (Kaua'i) def. Raika Castillo/Shilo Castillo (Campbell) 4-2, 5-3

[4] Margaret Hoe/Denise Takenaka (Mid-Pacific) def. Camryn Innskeep/Jaycie Nishibun (Kaiser) 4-0, 4-1

Nadia Hassen/Kamryn Taomoto (Baldwin) def. Anh Cao/Shirly Yang (McKinley) 1-4, 5-3, (3)

[8] Jolie Cruz/Rylee Koev ('Iolani) def. Kylie Oba/Brielle Rola (Kalani) 4-0, 5-3

Christa Shibayama/Kealohi Young (Punahou) def. Katelyn Dodo/Celine Cheng (Hilo) 4-2, 4-1

Leilah Etscheit/Mari Cesar (Mid-Pacific) def. Ella Ho/Tiffany Cruz (Mililani) (walkover)

Kristen Felte/Mia Okazaki (Kealakehe) def. [5] Zoe Hirata/Dallas Lee (Mililani) 4-2, 4-2

Elsa Zhao/Grace Laffey (Kaiser) def. Madison Kelley/Bobby Goldyn (Seabury) 5-4, 4-2

[3] Maya Eastburg/Mia Tom (Punahou) def. Katie Ellis/Carver Hills (Kalaheo) 4-0, 4-0

Keakealani Cashman/Emi Wunder (KS-Maui) def. Abbie Takamine/Mari Iwata (Waiakea) 5-3, 4-1

[6] Jolie Nguyen/Rylie Yamamoto ('Iolani) def. Wailana Grace/Kea Kahalioumi (Konawaena) 5-3, 4-0

Lexi Duldalao/Katie Wong (Kalani) def. Ruby Kofran/Zella Kofran (Seabury) 4-0, 4-1

[2] Jada Igawa/Chloe Takahashi (Waiakea) def. Savannah Hubbard/Madison Hubbard (Kaua'i) 4-0, 4-0

Round of 16

Friday

[1] Jariahlyn Rhoades/Logan Tom (Punahou) def. Olivia Park/Ana Schoonheydt (Kaiser) 4-0, 4-0

[7] Kaiya Ideta/Annika Nishida (Waiakea) def. Mia Marty/Taylee Yoshimoto (Kaua'i) 4-0, 4-0

[4] Margaret Hoe/Denise Takenaka (Mid-Pacific) def. Nadia Hassen/Kamryn Taomoto (Baldwin) 4-0, 4-0

[8] Jolie Cruz/Rylee Koev ('Iolani) def. Christa Shibayama/Kealohi Young (Punahou) 4-1, 1-4, (8)

Kristen Felte/Mia Okazaki (Kealakehe) def. Leilah Etscheit/Mari Cesar (Mid-Pacific) 4-1, 4-2

[3] Maya Eastburg/Mia Tom (Punahou) def. Elsa Zhao/Grace Laffey (Kaiser) 4-1, 4-0

[6] Jolie Nguyen/Rylie Yamamoto ('Iolani) def. Keakealani Cashman/Emi Wunder (KS-Maui) 4-0, 4-0

[2] Jada Igawa/Chloe Takahashi (Waiakea) def. Lexi Duldalao/Katie Wong (Kalani) 4-0, 4-0

Quarterfinals

Friday

[1] Jariahlyn Rhoades/Logan Tom (Punahou) def. [7] Kaiya Ideta/Annika Nishida (Waiakea) 6-1, 6-0

[4] Margaret Hoe/Denise Takenaka (Mid-Pacific) def. [8] Jolie Cruz/Rylee Koev ('Iolani) 6-1, 6-1

[3] Maya Eastburg/Mia Tom (Punahou) def. Kristen Felte/Mia Okazaki (Kealakehe) 6-0, 6-0

[2] Jada Igawa/Chloe Takahashi (Waiakea) def. [6] Jolie Nguyen/Rylie Yamamoto ('Iolani) 6-3, 6-3

Semifinals

Saturday

[1] Jariahlyn Rhoades/Logan Tom (Punahou) def. [4] Margaret Hoe/Denise Takenaka (Mid-Pacific) 6-2, 7-5

[3] Maya Eastburg/Mia Tom (Punahou) def. [2] Jada Igawa/Chloe Takahashi (Waiakea) 6-4, 6-2

Third Place

Saturday

[4] Margaret Hoe/Denise Takenaka (Mid-Pacific) def. [2] Jada Igawa/Chloe Takahashi (Waiakea) 6-4, 7-5

Championship

Saturday

[1] Jariahlyn Rhoades/Logan Tom (Punahou) def. [3] Maya Eastburg/Mia Tom (Punahou) 6-4, 6-3