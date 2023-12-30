Mo Toure’s Rutgers football journey began bleak. Now, he believes the future is bright

BRONX, N.Y. — When Mo Toure committed to Rutgers football, it was a different time and a very different place. On Thursday evening, he sat on a podium at Yankee Stadium, basking in his team’s win in the Pinstripe Bowl.

Toure, who committed to Rutgers in 2019 and then head coach Chris Ash, has emerged as one of the top linebackers in the Big Ten. Earlier this month, Toure announced he would return to Rutgers for a final season, underscoring the faith he has in the direction of this program.

And even in 2019, Toure had a belief in Rutgers, even when few others could see it.

A three-star recruit from Pleasantville, New Jersey, Toure believed he could be a leader of a movement of players from in-state to create a pipeline to Rutgers. His message to recruits looking to join Rutgers, he said, is simple.

“I’ll be honest with them. We work hard. We grind,” Toure said after the game. “If you want to work and you want to win, come here. Rutgers is the place to be. If you are from New Jersey and you want to put on for your home state, Rutgers is the place to be.”

Toure finished the 31-24 win over Miami in the Pinstripe Bowl with eight total tackles and a sack. It is a reminder of just how much he means to the program in terms of production but also leadership.

He had opportunities to go elsewhere, to explore other options and possibilities in the transfer portal. But the direction of Rutgers changed for him when head coach Greg Schiano was hired in December of 2019.

Buying into Schiano’s mentality and mindset, Toure has grown into one of the best and most complete defensive players in the Big Ten. That he started at such a low point with Rutgers makes him appreciate moments like Thursday.

Toure, seated on a dais following the game, barely stopped grinning during the press conference.

“It means a lot. It’s a blessing, honestly. Being able to come back for another year and just help him grow. Come in here freshman year, it was tough going 2-10. I wasn’t used to that,” Toure said. “All we did was work. Since coach Schiano got here, all we did was work. We brought in guys like these guys, and they’ve become my best friends. Just a blessing to have them and also have my brother (Famah Toure).”

NCAA Football: Pinstripe Bowl-Rutgers at Miami

Dec 28, 2023; Bronx, NY, USA; Endzone pylon pictured at Yankee Stadium before the 2023 Pinstripe…

Dec 28, 2023; Bronx, NY, USA; Endzone pylon pictured at Yankee Stadium before the 2023 Pinstripe Bowl game between the Rutgers Scarlet Knights and the Miami Hurricanes. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Pinstripe Bowl-Rutgers at Miami

Dec 28, 2023; Bronx, NY, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano speaks with defensive…

Dec 28, 2023; Bronx, NY, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano speaks with defensive back Shaquan Loyal (6) before the game against the Miami Hurricanes at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Pinstripe Bowl-Rutgers at Miami

Dec 28, 2023; Bronx, NY, USA; A view of the helmet worn by Rutgers Scarlet Knights…

Dec 28, 2023; Bronx, NY, USA; A view of the helmet worn by Rutgers Scarlet Knights place kicker Jai Patel (not pictured) before the 2023 Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium against the Miami Hurricanes. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Pinstripe Bowl-Rutgers at Miami

Dec 28, 2023; Bronx, NY, USA; The Rutgers Scarlet Knights mascot, Sir Henry, performs before the…

Dec 28, 2023; Bronx, NY, USA; The Rutgers Scarlet Knights mascot, Sir Henry, performs before the 2023 Pinstripe Bowl between the Scarlet Knights and the Miami Hurricanes at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

Rutgers football came out with a win in the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl.

NCAA Football: Pinstripe Bowl-Rutgers at Miami

Dec 28, 2023; Bronx, NY, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano and players run…

Dec 28, 2023; Bronx, NY, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano and players run on to the field before the 2023 Pinstripe Bowl against Miami Hurricanes at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Pinstripe Bowl-Rutgers at Miami

Dec 28, 2023; Bronx, NY, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Samuel Brown V (27) carries…

Dec 28, 2023; Bronx, NY, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Samuel Brown V (27) carries the ball as Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Jacob Lichtenstein (55) pursues during the first half of the 2023 Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Pinstripe Bowl-Rutgers at Miami

Dec 28, 2023; Bronx, NY, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Samuel Brown V (27) is…

Dec 28, 2023; Bronx, NY, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Samuel Brown V (27) is tackled by defensive back Jaden Davis (22) during the first half of the 2023 Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Pinstripe Bowl-Rutgers at Miami

Dec 28, 2023; Bronx, NY, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) carries the…

Dec 28, 2023; Bronx, NY, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) carries the ball during the first half of the 2023 Pinstripe Bowl against the Miami Hurricanes at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Pinstripe Bowl-Rutgers at Miami

Dec 28, 2023; Bronx, NY, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) celebrates his…

Dec 28, 2023; Bronx, NY, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) celebrates his touchdown run with offensive lineman Reggie Sutton (70) during the first half of the 2023 Pinstripe Bowl against the Miami Hurricanes at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Pinstripe Bowl-Rutgers at Miami

Dec 28, 2023; Bronx, NY, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) celebrates his…

Dec 28, 2023; Bronx, NY, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) celebrates his touchdown run with offensive lineman Reggie Sutton (70) during the first half of the 2023 Pinstripe Bowl against the Miami Hurricanes at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Pinstripe Bowl-Rutgers at Miami

Dec 28, 2023; Bronx, NY, USA; The Rutgers Scarlet Knights band performs during the first half…

Dec 28, 2023; Bronx, NY, USA; The Rutgers Scarlet Knights band performs during the first half of the 2023 Pinstripe Bowl against the Miami Hurricanes at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Pinstripe Bowl-Rutgers at Miami

Dec 28, 2023; Bronx, NY, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Jacurri Brown (11) scores a touchdown in…

Dec 28, 2023; Bronx, NY, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Jacurri Brown (11) scores a touchdown in front of defensive back Flip Dixon (10) during the first half of the 2023 Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Pinstripe Bowl-Rutgers at Miami

Dec 28, 2023; Bronx, NY, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) celebrates a…

Dec 28, 2023; Bronx, NY, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) celebrates a touchdown during the first quarter against Miami Hurricanes at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Smith-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Pinstripe Bowl-Rutgers at Miami

Dec 28, 2023; Bronx, NY, USA; Miami Hurricanes running back Mark Fletcher Jr. (22) dives for…

Dec 28, 2023; Bronx, NY, USA; Miami Hurricanes running back Mark Fletcher Jr. (22) dives for a first down during the first quarter against Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Smith-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Pinstripe Bowl-Rutgers at Miami

Dec 28, 2023; Bronx, NY, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Gavin Wimsatt (2) passes the ball…

Dec 28, 2023; Bronx, NY, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Gavin Wimsatt (2) passes the ball chased by Miami Hurricanes linebacker Francisco Mauigoa (51) during the second quarter at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Smith-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Pinstripe Bowl-Rutgers at Miami

Dec 28, 2023; Bronx, NY, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive back Markeith Williams (15) and Miami Hurricanes…

Dec 28, 2023; Bronx, NY, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive back Markeith Williams (15) and Miami Hurricanes defensive back Jadais Richard (25) react to a missed field goal by Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the second quarter at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Smith-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Pinstripe Bowl-Rutgers at Miami

Dec 28, 2023; Bronx, NY, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights wide receiver Famah Toure (1) runs with…

Dec 28, 2023; Bronx, NY, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights wide receiver Famah Toure (1) runs with the ball after a catch chased by Miami Hurricanes defensive back Jaden Davis (22) during the second quarter at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Smith-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Pinstripe Bowl-Rutgers at Miami

Dec 28, 2023; Bronx, NY, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Gavin Wimsatt (2) looks to pass…

Dec 28, 2023; Bronx, NY, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Gavin Wimsatt (2) looks to pass the ball against the Miami Hurricanes during the second quarter at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Smith-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Pinstripe Bowl-Rutgers at Miami

Dec 28, 2023; Bronx, NY, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Gavin Wimsatt (2) catches the snap…

Dec 28, 2023; Bronx, NY, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Gavin Wimsatt (2) catches the snap during the second quarter against the Miami Hurricanes at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Smith-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Pinstripe Bowl-Rutgers at Miami

Dec 28, 2023; Bronx, NY, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights wide receiver Nasir Montgomery (13) runs with…

Dec 28, 2023; Bronx, NY, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights wide receiver Nasir Montgomery (13) runs with the ball after a catch against the Miami Hurricanes during the second quarter at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Smith-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Pinstripe Bowl-Rutgers at Miami

Dec 28, 2023; Bronx, NY, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights wide receiver Nasir Montgomery (13) runs with…

Dec 28, 2023; Bronx, NY, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights wide receiver Nasir Montgomery (13) runs with the ball after a catch chased by Miami Hurricanes defensive back Jaden Davis (22) during the second quarter at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Smith-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Pinstripe Bowl-Rutgers at Miami

Dec 28, 2023; Bronx, NY, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) runs for…

Dec 28, 2023; Bronx, NY, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) runs for a touchdown during the second quarter chased by Miami Hurricanes linebacker Francisco Mauigoa (51) at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Smith-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Pinstripe Bowl-Rutgers at Miami

Dec 28, 2023; Bronx, NY, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) runs for…

Dec 28, 2023; Bronx, NY, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) runs for a touchdown during the second quarter against Miami Hurricanes at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Smith-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Pinstripe Bowl-Rutgers at Miami

Dec 28, 2023; Bronx, NY, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) celebrates his…

Dec 28, 2023; Bronx, NY, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) celebrates his touchdown against Miami Hurricanes during the second quarter with Rutgers Scarlet Knights wide receiver Isaiah Washington (14) at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Smith-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Pinstripe Bowl-Rutgers at Miami

Dec 28, 2023; Bronx, NY, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) celebrates his…

Dec 28, 2023; Bronx, NY, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) celebrates his touchdown against Miami Hurricanes during the second quarter with Rutgers Scarlet Knights offensive lineman Bryan Felter (65) at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Smith-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Pinstripe Bowl-Rutgers at Miami

Dec 28, 2023; Bronx, NY, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) celebrates his…

Dec 28, 2023; Bronx, NY, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) celebrates his touchdown against Miami Hurricanes during the second quarter with Rutgers Scarlet Knights wide receiver Isaiah Washington (14) at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Smith-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Pinstripe Bowl-Rutgers at Miami

Dec 28, 2023; Bronx, NY, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) celebrates his…

Dec 28, 2023; Bronx, NY, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) celebrates his touchdown against Miami Hurricanes during the second quarter with Rutgers Scarlet Knights wide receiver Isaiah Washington (14) at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Smith-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire