Mo McCane forbade her mom from her fights

(NEXSTAR) – The 2023 International GeeBee Boxing Tournament gold medalist is grateful for all the support she has received but sometimes has to reel in her biggest fan.

Morelle “Mo” McCane explains that her mom gets protective of Mo and a little worried when she’s in the crowd.

“Last time she had the girl in the bathroom praying with her. And the girl was my opponent. She didn’t know that was my mom,” McCane recounted through fits of laughter.

Mo began boxing later than most, at 17 years old, but she quickly rose through the ranks. She overcame the loss of her brother shortly after she began boxing and stepped away from the sport, but returned and quickly climbed the ranks, eventually winning multiple national titles and finishing second at the 2020 Olympic Trials.

She qualified for Paris with her silver medal performance at the 2023 Pan American Games in Santiago, becoming the fifth boxer in a row from Cleveland to qualify for the Olympics and the first female from Cleveland to compete.

Mo is one of the top medal hopefuls for USA Boxing in Paris.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.