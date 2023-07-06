<![CDATA[

Mo Bamba, Sixers agree to one-year deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

]]>

The Sixers are set to add a 7-footer in free agency.

The team has agreed to a one-year deal with center Mo Bamba, a source confirmed Wednesday night to NBC Sports Philadelphia.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the news and also noted the Sixers have "the intention of keeping restricted free agent Paul Reed," who did strong work as Joel Embiid's backup center in last year's playoffs. Bamba's deal is for the minimum salary, PhillyVoice's Kyle Neubeck reported.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Bamba played at Westtown School in Pennsylvania before his one season of college basketball at Texas.

The 25-year-old was waived by the Lakers ahead of free agency. He suffered a high left ankle sprain in March and ultimately appeared in just nine regular-season games for Los Angeles.

The sixth pick of the 2018 NBA draft, Bamba began his NBA career with the Magic and averaged 7.7 points and 5.8 rebounds over 266 games. Bamba has a 7-foot-10 wingspan and has consistently blocked shots at a high rate.

He scored a career-high 32 points against the Sixers on Jan. 19, 2022. On that night, Embiid dropped 50.

Advertisement

“I told him after the game, he was not going to do anything in the second half," Embiid said. “Not on my watch. But he was great. That’s what he does. He’s amazing defensively and then offensively, a pick-and-pop big. He still has a lot of potential. He’s great.”

Bamba has an interesting history with Patrick Beverley, another new Sixer. Beverley said on his podcast that he confronted Bamba in the parking garage after sustaining an ear injury on a Bamba elbow. (He made it clear that he respects Bamba and has no lingering animosity.)

In February, Beverley and Bamba changed teams as part of a trade between the Lakers and Magic. They'll now get to know each other much better as teammates.