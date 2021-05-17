Mo Bamba with a dunk vs the Philadelphia 76ers
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Mo Bamba (Orlando Magic) with a dunk vs the Philadelphia 76ers, 05/16/2021
Mo Bamba (Orlando Magic) with a dunk vs the Philadelphia 76ers, 05/16/2021
Dustin Poirier had respectful words for Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler in the aftermath of UFC 262.
Chris Weidman is making progress after a gruesome leg injury at UFC 261.
The Turkish Grand Prix was a late add to the 2021 schedule after the Canadian Grand Prix was canceled due to COVID-19.
Conor McGregor reportedly made $180 million over the last 12 months, mostly due to selling his whiskey business.
Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors) with a deep 3 vs the Memphis Grizzlies, 05/16/2021
He's back and still good at basketball.
The “Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion” award will acknowledge a current player who advocates for social justice and campaigns for diversity and inclusion.
This is what it's all about.
For Goff, the game offers more than a chance to serve the Rams some how-do-you-like-me-now. It’s to show he’s a bonafide NFL starter at all. This whole season is.
MILAN, Italy (Reuters) -Champions Inter Milan stretched their unbeaten Serie A run to 20 games as they eased to a 3-1 victory over AS Roma on Wednesday. Crowned Serie A winners for the first time in 11 years, Inter showed no sign of letting up as goals from Marcelo Brozovic, Matias Vecino and Romelu Lukaku preserved their 13-point lead at the top with two games to play. Coach Antonio Conte has resisted resting too many players as the season comes to a close, and a strong Inter side burst into a two-goal lead inside 20 minutes thanks to well-taken goals from Brozovic and Vecino.
The Lakers opted to wait to hang their banner until fans could be back inside the Staples Center.
Reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion Chase Elliott will start from the rear of the field for Sunday’s Drydene 400 at Dover International Speedway (2 p.m. ET on FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) due to multiple pre-race inspection failures. Due to inspection issues, the No. 9 team will start from the rear of the field today […]
Chris Webber, Paul Pierce, Chris Bosh and Ben Wallace were among those announced on Sunday as members of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame's Class of 2021. Also Bill Russell, Rick Adelman and Jay Wright were elected as coaches, Yolanda Griffith and Lauren Jackson were selected as WNBA representatives and Chicago Bulls great Toni Kukoc was an International Committee selection.
The jersey celebrates what it means to "Move Like Milan," a way to reflect on the rapid acceleration of the city’s culture, tradition and commitment to innovation.
Was Devin Booker actually fouled?
Lance might be the starter before you know it. And what about Justin Fields and Mac Jones?
This will be a cauldron of emotions — nostalgia, appreciation, friendship, devotion, defiance, rivalry, desperation, one-upmanship.
Trainer Bob Baffert issued a statement Saturday in which he apologized for his handling of the announcement of Medina Spirit’s positive drug test
It's the first time that Hendrick Motorsports cars have gone 1-2-3-4 in a Cup Series race.
Charles Oliveira won the UFC lightweight championship on Saturday night in Houston. Shortly after his victory, Conor McGregor congratulated Oliveira, but included a thinly veiled dig at the new champion. That may have ruffled Oliveira's feathers just a bit, as he had some sharp words for the former two-division champion and current king of the Forbes list of highest paid athletes. Charles Oliveira UFC 262 post-fight video (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube) UFC 262 results: Charles Oliveira knocks out Michael Chandler in lightweight title victory