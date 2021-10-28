Mo Bamba with a dunk vs the Charlotte Hornets
Mo Bamba (Orlando Magic) with a dunk vs the Charlotte Hornets, 10/27/2021
The Lakers had a 26-point lead against the 0-4 Thunder. They lost.
Philadelphia 76ers legend Allen Iverson speaks on the Ben Simmons situation with the team.
It worked, the Mavericks won.
James Harden: "A foul is a foul no matter what league it is.”
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander cooked, Darius Bazley found his rhythm and Russell Westbrook got ejected as the Thunder tied the franchise mark for biggest comeback victory.
Matt Brooks: James Harden: "As much as I want to get back to 30s and 40s points, I can't do that. As much as I want to, as much as I would love to, I didn't have any opportunities to play pickup. It was all rehab." Source: Twitter What's the buzz on ...
Steve Kerr believes Damion Lee's success on the court is directly related to what is going on in his personal life.
Gonzaga didn't win the national championship last season, but it will start this season at No. 1 in the Ferris Mowers Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll.
Kevon Looney has a lot of love for Steve Kerr.
Stephen A. Smith likes the Warriors' chances this season.
After leading at halftime, the Brooklyn Nets couldn't get much offense going in the second half and fell to Miami, 106-93.
After a relatively quiet three games, Andrew Wiggins turned up the aggression Tuesday night and the victorious Warriors are glad he did.
Well played, young Klay.
The Kings were reluctant to trade Harrison Barnes and tank.
As one of the nation’s top-10 prospects in his class, Patrick Baldwin could have signed with just about any college basketball program in the country. He opted to stay home and play for his father at Milwaukee, instantly making the Horizon League school one of the nation’s more interesting stories this season. “In the end, it was mostly just the thought of playing for my dad was super-intriguing,” Baldwin said.
Joel Quenneville shouldn't have been anywhere near the Panthers' bench on Wednesday.
Damion Lee has been a central piece to the Warriors' 4-0 start. According to head coach Steve Kerr, he knew it was going to happen.
LOS ANGELES (AP) Collin Sexton scored 26 points, Darius Garland added 16 and the Cleveland Cavaliers led all the way in beating the Los Angeles Clippers 92-79 on Wednesday night. It was the Cavs' first road win against the Clippers since March 13, 2016. Sexton took off on a fast break in the second quarter and threw down a slam dunk on Nicolas Batum that caught the attention of LeBron James.
Reaves has only logged three appearances with the Lakers but has already impressed some of his veteran teammates.
It probably isn't who you think.