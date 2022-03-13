Mo Alie-Cox ‘would definitely love’ to re-sign with Colts
Indianapolis Colts tight end Mo Alie-Cox is set to hit free agency when the new league year begins on Wednesday, but he’s still very much welcomes a reunion with the only team he’s every played for in the NFL.
The 28-year-old tight end signed with the Colts during the 2017 offseason after completing his basketball career at Virginia Commonwealth. Alie-Cox told TMZ that he would love to re-sign with Indy.
“I’d love to go back to Indy,” Alie-Cox said this week. “Been there for my whole career.”
Alie-Cox has emerged as a key player for the Colts over the last two seasons. He recorded career-highs in receptions (31) and receiving yards (394) during the 2020 season while setting a career-high in touchdown receptions (4) during the 2021 season.
The retirement of longtime starter Jack Doyle opens up a massive role for Alie-Cox to step into if he re-signs. The only tight end currently on the roster from the 2021 season is fourth-round pick Kylen Granson.
General manager Chris Ballard said after the season ended that they want to re-sign Alie-Cox.
Alie-Cox is a strong blocker in the run game and has continued his development as a receiver. There are also some options in free agency the Colts could consider to pair with Alie-Cox if he’s re-signed.
We’ll see what happens but it’s clear that both sides want a deal to get done.
