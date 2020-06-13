Mngqithi confident Kaizer Chiefs can’t match Mamelodi Sundowns depth for PSL title

Mamelodi Sundowns assistant coach Manqoba Mngqithi has challenged Kaizer Chiefs, saying the Premier Soccer League (PSL) log leaders cannot match them in terms of depth.

The former Abafana Bes’thende manager explained they are in the PSL title race to win it because they have what it takes with regards to quality and experience.

Amakhosi currently lead the table with 48 points from 22 matches whilst the reigning league champions have 44 points but have a game in hand.

“I don’t want to lie to you. We are playing to win this league,” Mngqithi told DailySun.

“Chiefs don’t have a strength in depth to stop us. They’ll just work extra hard to make us not to win it.”

Having recently extended his contract with the former African champions for another four years, the Umzimkulu-born mentor doesn’t doubt their title credentials.

“But if you ask me, can we still win this league this season? I say to you yes,” added Mngqithi.

“Do you think we can win the league next season? I’d say yes. Every season I believe we’ve got what it takes to win. I dream about the treble, we want all of the trophies.”

Although Sundowns lost the reverse fixture via a 2-0 scoreline at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in October last year, the former AmaZulu boss hopes to lead the reigning Telkom Knockout Cup champions to a treble.

Just before the suspension of the current season in March, Sundowns were set to face Orlando Pirates in the league shortly after reaching the semi-finals of the Nedbank Cup.

While coach Ernst Middendorp and his troops have done well to occupy the top spot since the start of the campaign, Mngqithi and Pitso Mosimane are gunning for Masandawana's 10th PSL title.

As things stand, the future of the 2019/20 season remains a subject of speculation after the games were halted because of the coronavirus pandemic three months ago.

Meanwhile, the country is currently on Level 3 of lockdown and the ball is in the hands of the government to indicate to the PSL and the South African Football Association (Safa) when the clubs can resume training on the field to prepare for the completion of the season.