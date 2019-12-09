MNF Week 14 Lines and Odds

Philadelphia is limping along at 5-7 SU, yet is only one game out in the NFC East, thanks to Dallas being equally inept this season. The Eagles (4-8 ATS) have lost three in a row and five of seven SU and ATS, including a 37-31 upset setback at Miami as 10.5-point favorites in Week 13.

New York won’t have rookie starting quarterback Daniel Jones, out with an ankle sprain, so Eli Manning – benched after Week 2 – will be under center in this 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff. The Giants (2-10 SU, 4-8 ATS) have dropped eight straight (2-6 ATS), falling to Green Bay 31-13 last week as 6.5-point home underdogs.

Befitting this lowlight matchup, action is light.

“Really slow game tonight. The air came out of the bubble with last night’s Rams victory,” Murray said, adding public play slightly favors Philly tonight. “The best result for the house is an Eagles win without covering.”

While there were several line moves, the number has stuck at Eagles -9.5 since Wednesday. Caesars books opened the total at 46.5, and it peaked Tuesday at 47, before dropping as low as 44.5 Sunday. The total was at 45 this afternoon.

“The public is slightly leaning Under, but not much in it either way,” Davis said. “There was early sharp money on the Under, with the potential for bad weather driving the total down.”

Patrick Everson is a Las Vegas-based senior writer for Covers.com. Follow him on Twitter: @Covers_Vegas.