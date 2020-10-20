What MNF taught us about upcoming match-up: Seahawks vs. Cardinals originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The Seattle Seahawks are finally back after their bye-week, and the first matchup on the list is a team that definitely has little to no time to rest up for Sunday’s game.

The Arizona Cardinals whooped up on the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night 38-10 and improve to 4-2 on the season - their best start to a season since 2015.

The game against the Cowboys showed us a few new things about the Cardinals that haven’t really been present throughout much of the season.

First off, the Cardinals are mainly a passing dominant team, to begin with, and I don’t think that is a secret here to everyone.

But against the Cowboys, the Cardinals ran the ball more effectively than they have all year.

Cardinals running back Kenyan Drake had over 164 yards and two touchdowns, while quarterback Kyler Murray had 10 carries for 74 yards and a touchdown himself.

The Seahawks rush defense hasn’t been the issue all year, they are currently ranked 7th in opponent rushing yards per game, according to teamrankings.com, the main issue really has been on the pass defense which has been a major concern.

Murray, only completing 9-for-24 of his passes, did add two passing touchdowns and one that was a bomb to wide receiver Christian Kirk for 80 yards.

Kyler Murray goes deep to Christian Kirk and connects for an 80-yard TD. What a grab in full stride by Kirk. #Cardinals are up 21-0. pic.twitter.com/D6iDhK3Chi — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) October 20, 2020

The Cardinals defense was also making plays all thought out the game, despite losing outside linebacker Chandler Jones for the season.

Safety Budda Baker was practically unstoppable against the Cowboys - he had a forced fumble, a sack, and an interception. Cornerback Byron Murphy had several pass breakups and a recovered fumble as well.

Arizona’s defense, in total, had eight quarterback hits and forced four turnovers and essentially took Elliot out of the game. The star running back only had 49 yards for the game.

The Cardinals showed us that they are more than capable of putting up a fight when they get rolling. But with such a short week and heading agains the 5-0 Seahawks - who are now well rested- might be a challenge for them to get going early on.

Sunday’s matchup will come down to this: if the Seahawks get the ball rolling first, and fast, the Cardinals might be in trouble.

But from what this Cardinals team showed us on Monday is that you can’t count them out of anything. They are a young and scrappy team, and they could be a challenge for the Seahawks after coming back from a bye-week.