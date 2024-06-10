MN: Zirkzee to Milan ‘one step away’ – deal could be done ‘in the next few hours’

AC Milan are now ‘one step away’ from signing Joshua Zirkzee and they could have everything wrapped up within the next day, according to a report.

On his X account, Antonio Vitiello has provided the following update: ‘Milan-Zirkzee, the finish line one step away. Latest positive contacts and rapprochement on commissions. Milan ready to seal the signing’.

In an update on MilanNews, Vitiello also writes that Milan are ‘ready to conclude’ the Zirkzee operation. The Rossoneri management ahve had positive contacts with the Dutchman’s entourage and will soon find an economic agreement on commissions. This has always been the main obstacle.

Zirkzee’s agent had started with a request of €15m but now the gap has been reduced and the parties are closer. Milan are ‘optimistic and confident’ of completing the deal positively in the ‘next few hours’ and bringing a new No.9 for the incoming head coach Paulo Fonseca.

With the player, meanwhile, there is already an agreement on the figures and duration of his contract. In addition to that, the report adds that the €40m transfer fee – as dictated by the release clause – will be paid at the appropriate time.

Reading between the lines, we can infer that it will be paid on July 1, which is the day that the clause officially becomes active.