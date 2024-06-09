MN: Yamal, Endrick and more – how Camarda’s new salary compares to other ‘wonderkids’

MN: Yamal, Endrick and more – how Camarda’s new salary compares to other ‘wonderkids’

Francesco Camarda has renewed his contract with AC Milan and will net a nice pay rise in the process, one that puts him on the level of other peers considered ‘wonderkids’.

According to MilanNews, Camarda’s renewal until June 2027 will soon be announced and he will get €800k net per year. Comparing him to other Under 18s who play at top European clubs and have already made his debut, the numbers make for interesting reading.

Arguably the more talked about 16-year-old is Lamine Yamal, eight months older than Camarda and someone who also holds the record for the youngest debutant in the league. He also gets €800k fixed, plus €200k, but he has a €1bn release clause.

His team-mate Pau Cubarsi is six months older than Yamal – 14 months older than Camarda – and he earns a much higher salary of €1.9m net and he has a release clause of €500m. It is of course influenced by him being a bit older.

Then there is Jorrel Hato, Ajax defender who turned 18 in March . He is the third-youngest player to make his debut with the Amsterdam club, behind only Ryan Gravenberch and Clarence Seedorf, and he gets €520k per year.

More Stories / The Match

SempreMilan Podcast: Episode 311 – The Scores Are In

4 June 2024, 17:10

Unveiling, raduno, USA and the mercato: How Fonseca’s first 10 weeks at Milan will look

3 June 2024, 21:39

Transfermarkt: Where Milan ranked in Serie A for attendance in 2023-24 – photo

3 June 2024, 15:30

Leny Yoro turned 18 in November and has become the linchpin of Paulo Fonseca’s Lille this season. He is destined for a big move and his basic salary to date is only €200k, while his contract expires in 2025. Ayyoub Bouaddi – five months older than Camarda – also plays for Lille and gets €140k.

Warren Zaire-Emery might be the best 18-year-old in the world today and last April he signed a contract worth €4.6m per year until 2029. His previous contract was worth €140k net.

Lewis Miley started against Milan on 13 December for Newcastle United and he turned 18 years old on May 1st. He gets salary of €162k net.

We close with Endrick, who will turn 18 on July 21st. He already has four appearances and two goals for Brazil and has already been signed by Real Madrid. The European champions will pay him €2m a year.