MN: Torino and Fiorentina keen on Pobega – midfielder open to Milan exit

In terms of potential sales for AC Milan there is a lot of attention on Charles De Ketelaere and Alexis Saelemaekers, but Tommaso Pobega could also complete an exit.

According to what is being reported by MilanNews, there is the first interest from Torino and Fiorentina in Pobega. The midfielder is open to listening to any proposals from other clubs because he knows he is at the stage of his career where he needs to play consistently.

For now it is the Granata who have ‘made moves’ to sign the Milan academy graduate, and it would be a return there for him given that he had a loan spell there, but Fiorentina have just hired Raffaele Palladino as their new head coach and could try for Pobega too.

Last season the 24-year-old spent a long time on the sidelines due to a pretty severe tendon issue in his hip that he sustained during a win over Monza towards the end of last season. That inevitably affected his game time and performance, given he didn’t feature much when he recovered.

With the awareness that getting minutes every week is the only real way to reach his potential, Pobega seems open to the idea of moving on from his boyhood club.