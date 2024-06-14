MN: Saelemaekers will return to Milan – what the club are hoping for

Alexis Saelemaekers will return to the club after his loan spell with Bologna but the management have already made a decision on his future, a report claims.

According to what is being reported by MilanNews, Bologna have decided not to use the €12m option to buy that they have for Saelemaekers. With Thiago Motta having left for Juventus, they are clearly looking for different profiles for their new head coach Vincenzo Italiano.

Saelemaekers had a positive season with Bologna and that is why Milan are waiting and hoping that concrete offers from other clubs arrive, also because with Christian Pulisic and Samuel Chukwueze present in the squad, there is not much room on the right wing.

His future will therefore be away from Milan and the directors are awaiting offers from teams that might be interested in the Belgian after his positive year out on loan with the Emilian club, in which he racked up four goals and three assists.

It is worth noting that Motta ended up at Juve and the Bianconeri have been linked with him given how important he was in Bologna’s run to securing a Champions League spot, but there is nothing too concrete or advanced at this stage it seems.