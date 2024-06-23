MN: The positions Fonseca has asked the Milan directors to address

Paulo Fonseca is in constant talks with the AC Milan management regarding planning for next season and he has asked for reinforcements in certain positions, a report claims.

According to MilanNews, Fonseca is in continuous contact with the directors about the moves to be made in the summer, with the knowledge that two important leaders of the dressing room such as Simon Kjaer and Olivier Giroud have left.

In particular, the Frenchman will have to be replaced and Milan’s priority in the upcoming summer window is to sign a new striker who can guarantee a certain number of goals and lead the line for years to come, with Joshua Zirkzee linked.

Fonseca wants a a right-back, a central defender and a physical midfielder to sit in front of the defence, and these priorities on the market also dictated by the tactical innovations that the coach wants to introduce to Milan.

The main formation will be a 4-3-3 and therefore it is essential to have balance, given he will rely heavily on possession to dominate the game and create scoring opportunities. In addition to that, the two full-backs will have to push forward. That is why a new right-sided defender is being sought.