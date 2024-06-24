MN: Morata hypothesis re-emerges for Milan – his tempting low release clause

Alvaro Morata has once again emerged as a suggestion for AC Milan as they look for a new starting striker to give to head coach Paulo Fonseca, a source has claimed.

A report from MilanNews cites Morata’s comments while away with the Spanish national team regarding his future: “I’m ready to leave. If I read that they want to sign eight strikers then I understand that I am not the club’s priority. I can’t stay here and not play.”

In his contract, which expires in 2026, there is a very tempting €12m release clause while the bond between Morata and Italy has always been very strong, also because his wife is Italian and he probably had the best spell of his career at Juventus.

Juventus meanwhile are observing the situation carefully, but they are not the only Italian team following the 31-year-old because in Spain they speak of an interest from Milan and Roma who are working to replace Olivier Giroud and Romelu Lukaku respectively.

The Rossoneri continue to have Joshua Zirkzee at the top of their preference list, but given the difficulties in reaching an agreement with his agent on commissions, the directors are also evaluating other options.

Morata meanwhile doesn’t want to think about his future at present because he is solely focused on the European Championship with Spain and does not want distractions. However, a few days ago – after Spain’s match against Italy – he made a rather interesting comments.

“Will you see me again in Italy? The truth is, I don’t know. On holiday for sure because I always come, it’s a beautiful place: my second home,” he said.