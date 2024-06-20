MN: Milan’s U23 team reaches ‘here we go’ status – the details of the project

In recent months, AC Milan have made strides to get an Under 23 team entered into Serie C, and a report has suggested that the Rossoneri have reached the ‘here we go’ status of the operation.

When the news filtered that Ancona would not have a place in Serie C next season, Milan’s wishes for an entrance into the league were entered, and now the pathway is set from Primavera to senior football whilst remaining at Milanello.

The Diavolo follow in the footsteps of Juventus and Atalanta, who have next-generation teams in the division but will be unable to face each other in the respective groups within the league – the trio are currently awaiting a decision from the FIGC about which group they will be placed in.

As Milan News reports, whilst an official announcement has not arrived, Zlatan Ibrahimovic spoke at length about the project in his recent press conference, and the belief is that an announcement is imminent. Furthermore, the club believe in the programme and are ‘betting’ on its success, with an eye on the first team.

In addition to this, Ibra added that it is important for ‘a club like Milan’ to have a strong youth programme, something he believes the U23 will contribute towards, given it will narrow the gap between the Primavera side and the Senior set-up.

All that is needed to be done now is the completion of registration, and this must be done by June 25, so we can expect communication shortly. Additionally, the side will be led by Daniele Bonera, and Jovan Kirovksi will be the side’s sporting director.

Finally, Milan will likely play at the Felice Chinetti stadium in Solbiate Arno, which is close to Milanello, and works have begun in recent days.