MN: Milan, Real Madrid, Juventus – Rabiot’s future a mystery despite offers

While Adrien Rabiot is in Germany at the European Championship with France, the topic of his future is continuing to dominate the newspaper columns.

As MilanNews report, Rabiot’s contract expires with Juventus in a matter of days and he has not yet decided whether or not he will extend his deal with them despite the fact that there is an offer on the table.

The report confirms that the Milan management have contacted Rabiot’s entourage to evaluate the feasibility of the operation, but given his qualities and the chance to get him on a free the Rossoneri are obviously not the only team in the running.

According to Sky, many other major European clubs have shown interest in the French midfielder, such as Carlo Ancelotti’s Real Madrid. This is putting further pressure on Juventus who for their part hopes to resolve the problem as soon as possible.

Speaking at the training camp of the French national team in Germany, Rabiot himself has come out about his future by issuing some strong statements in a press conference.

“Thiago Motta is a great coach, he has done very well in Italy since he has been there. We have played several seasons together, but this will not be decisive in my choice. He has his career to pursue and I have mine,” he said.

“In any case, it is an excellent choice for Juventus, decided before the European Championship. It’s not like that, but that doesn’t worry me. I’m focused on the competition, I’ve put this topic aside.

“I’m talking to my agent but I’ve put it aside for now. The period at Juve did me a lot of good. Being with great players and being part of an institution like Juve made me grow.”