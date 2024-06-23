MN: Milan permitted overage players in U23 team – the rules for Serie C

There have been some questions raised about AC Milan’s reported pursuits of players that are over 23 years of age but would join the team in Serie C.

According to MilanNews, one of the first reinforcements for the new B-team will be Mbarick Fall, a 27-year-old striker. Meanwhile, Milan were linked yesterday with a move for the 24-year-old Andrea Adorante who scored 20 goals last season to help Juve Stabia get promotion from Serie C.

As MilanNews report, the regulations for Second Teams of Serie A clubs in the 2024-25 Serie C Championship state that Milan U23 will be able to include up to 23 players in their matchday squad list.

Only four players born before 1 January 2002 can be included in that list; all the other players on the match list must have been born after 31 December 2001. A maximum of seven players who have been registered with a football club affiliated to the FIGC for less than seven sporting seasons may be included.

All the other players on the match list must have been registered with a football club affiliated to the FIGC for at least seven sporting seasons. The players included in the match list must not be present in the list of 25 players for Serie A, nor must they have played more than 50 matches in Serie A.

Players shuttling between the first and second teams will be permitted. Only those players who have not reached 25 appearances during the season with at least 30 minutes played for each appearance, in the league played by the first team, may be used in any Play-Off or Play-Out matches.

Violation of any provision referred to in the previous paragraphs will result in the second team losing the match with a score of 0-3.