MN: Milan give mandate to agents of unwanted duo ahead of the summer

The 2023-24 season was not one to remember for Fode Ballo-Touré and Divock Origi, who were both out on loan in the Premier League, and now AC Milan must resolve their futures.

MilanNews recall how in the final few days of the 2023 summer transfer window, the defender and striker were loaned to the Premier League, to Fulham and Nottingham Forest respectively. However, it did not prove to be a year of relaunch.

The former Monaco full-back collected a paltry seven appearances while the ex-Liverpool forward manager 22 overall appearances between the Premier League and FA Cup, but only one goal scored and 754 minutes in total.

Origi was targeted by Los Angeles FC in the latter stages of the January transfer window, but the tight deadlines meant that the deal fell through and the Belgian was forced to remain in the Premier League as a supporting player.

The two players will return to Milan, but their future will not be there. The management have already given a mandate to their respective agents to find new solutions for their clients, with the club awaiting communications.

The objective is a permanent sale for the Senegal and Belgium internationals, even if the fee received would be low, because getting their respective wages off the books would be a big positive as well.

At the moment, terminating their contracts is seen as the last resort. It is very likely that the pair will be there fore the raduno at Milanello and then developments will be awaited.