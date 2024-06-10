MN: Milan enquire about Rabiot as Juventus contract winds down – the details

AC Milan have asked for information regarding the potential costs of signing Adrien Rabiot on a free transfer, according to a report.

MilanNews reports that in addition to signing a striker (which looks more and more likely to be Joshua Zirkzee), Milan will also have to strengthen their midfield and they are planning to sign someone with more of a physical presence.

Monaco’s Youssouf Fofana is certainly on Geoffrey Moncada’s list, but Milan recently also obtained information on the costs of a potential Rabiot operation. The Frenchman, 29 years old, has not yet accepted Juventus’ renewal proposal and his contract is expiring.

Juve are trying to convince him, but in the meantime his management have taken their time and are looking around. He is admired in the Premier League and also by Milan, who have enquired about the wage demands.

Those demands are currently very high, but the report adds that it is an idea that could develop more in the coming days, especially given that he would arrive without a transfer fee being necessary and that lowers the overall cost.

Rabiot has played 212 times for Juventus across all competitions, scoring 22 goals and adding 15 assists, becoming a mainstay of their midfield over the past few seasons.