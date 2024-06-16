MN: Milan ‘convinced’ they can bank decent sum from Saelemaekers exit

Alexis Saelemaekers spent this past season on loan at Bologna and while it seems he will return to AC Milan, another move awaits. This time out, as a report claims, the Belgian should leave the club on a permanent basis.

After being used as a right-back in the pre-season, Saelemaekers decided to pack his bags and headed to Bologna on loan last summer. It ended up being a positive move for him and Milan, as he bagged four goals and three assists while also being important in Thiago Motta’s side.

According to MilanNews, although Bologna have decided not to exercise the buy-out clause of around €10m, Milan are convinced that they can monetise Saelemaekers’ departure. The positive season means a few clubs are interested and Milan’s price tag is reasonable too.

Juventus are reportedly keeping tabs on the situation, with Motta keen on reuniting with the player, and Milan could bank around €12m from the sale. That would result in a good capital gain as the Belgian joined the Rossoneri for around €7m in 2020.

For now, however, there are no concrete negotiations over Saelemaekers and Milan are also focused on other more prominent mercato operations.