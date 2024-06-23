MN: Milan closing in on signing of 27-year-old striker for U23 team – the details

AC Milan are not just working on signings for the senior team this summer but also those who can help to make the new U23 side a competitive one, and the first addition is close.

According to MilanNews, one of the first reinforcements for the new B-team will be Mbarick Fall, a 27-year-old striker. An agreement has practically been reached between the parties, and the deal will be finalised in the next few days.

Born in Senegal, Fall holds Italian citizenship. In the second part of the last season he was at Giana Erminio, while previously he played for Brindisi, Sangiuliano City – with whom he won promotion from Serie D to C – NibionnoOggiono, Crema and Fanfulla.

He came through the academy at Pro Sesto, a club for which he played for four seasons and with which he made his debut in the first team.

Last season he scored two goals and added six assists across all competitions, and it would be a signing that suggests that Milan are looking for some over-age players to help out what will be a very young core.

For example, Milan were linked yesterday with a move for the 24-year-old striker Andrea Adorante who scored 20 goals last season, helping to fire Juve Stabia to promotion from Serie C.