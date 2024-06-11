MN: Galliani wants Maldini alongside Nesta at Monza – the two options

Monza want Daniel Maldini back at the club after he left a very good impression during the loan spell he has just concluded, and there are two options on the table.

According to what is being reported by MilanNews, the change in coach has not altered Monza’s thinking when it comes to Paolo Maldini’s son because Adriano Galliani is working to bring the attacking midfielder back to the Stadio Brianza.

Raffaele Palladino has left for Fiorentina but even with Alessandro Nesta as the head coach they are determined to try and secure the return of the Milan Primavera graduate, and there are two possible paths.

The first is rather obvious: agreeing a transfer fee with Milan for a permanent signing. The other involves a renewal with Milan and then another loan. Daniele De Rossi’s Roma remains lurking in the background, having come forward with some timid enquiries in recent days.

Monza want to give Maldini Jr. to Nesta as the first reinforcement of his tenure. From January to May, the forward amassed 11 appearances, for a total of 326 minutes, amassing four goals and one assist.

It was a contrast to the first half of the season which he spent at Empoli and struggled both for playing time and with injuries.