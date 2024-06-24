MN: Fluminense and Brazil midfielder Milan’s latest target – the details

AC Milan’s search for a new central midfielder has taken them to South America and more specifically Brazil, with André Trindade reportedly a target.

According to MilanNews, the hunt for reinforcements in midfield has led Milan to evaluate players outside of Europe, where they naturally have many scouts based to try and get ahead of rivals for the talent emerging.

Milan have registered their interest in André Trindade in the last few hours, who plays for Fluminense and the Brazilian national team. The 22-year-old’s contract expires on 31 December 2026 and is among the names that the Rossoneri management are looking at.

Trindade has defensive characteristics given that he plays in front of the back line and Milan are looking for exactly that mould. He is spoken of as a machine when it comes to recovering the ball, and now the directors are evaluating him in more details.

André Trindade da Costa Neto – or simply André – was born on 16 July 2001 in the city of Algodão, Bahia, Brazil. He made his debut in the Fluminense first team at the age of 19 and has played 17 times this season.

On 20 June 2023 he made his international debut, coming off the bench in the 74th minute to replace Lucas Paquetá in a 4–2 defeat in a friendly match against Senegal.