MN: Florenzi, Colombo, Maldini – Milan’s potential outgoings almost make an XI

While there is a lot of expectation and speculation regarding the signings that AC Milan will make this summer, there is an entire team of players that the club may ship out.

MilanNews provide a breakdown of the potential exits department by department, starting with Devis Vasquez who did well on loan at Ascoli in the second half of last season despite their relegation and will depart either on loan or permanently.

Alessandro Florenzi did well last season as a back-up option and didn’t suffer as much with injuries but his relationship with Paulo Fonseca at Roma was turbulent, so that is a dynamic that must be evaluated

Marco Pellegrino had difficult first year in Italy, with the ankle injury in the first part of the season and the final six months on loan at Salernitana which did not go to plan, and Milan will listen to offers for him, potentially loans.

Fode Ballo-Touré’s loan to Fulham was a disaster and thus he can leave by any means, while Jan-Carlo Simic has a contract which runs out in 2025 and renewal negotiations have not yielded much progress. Feyenoord are pressing strongly to sign him.

In midfield, Tommaso Pobega has interest from Torino but above all from Fiorentina and he can leave permanently for a figure of over €10m. Yacine Adli is a player that Fonseca will also evaluate after becoming an object of mystery, but offers have come in and will be listened to.

Moving to the wingers and forwards, Alexis Saelemaekers was rather surprisingly not bought permanently by Bologna after a positive season but he will not stay at Milan due to a lack of room in the squad. The Belgian seems to have admirers in Italy, and Milan are working to find the best possible solution.

Luka Romero had six anonymous months with the Rossoneri then a good loan spell with a struggling Almeria in Spain. He could go back on loan to LaLiga because Las Palmas have shown interest in the teenager, but Milan are also hoping for a permanent sale.

Daniel Maldini had a difficult loan spell with Empoli in the first half of the season then did better at Monza from January onwards, racking up 11 appearances, 326 minutes, four goals and one assist. Monza and Genoa are keen, with Roma and Lazio having carried out an enquiry in recent weeks.

The real ‘sore point’ of the list is Divock Origi. He has a hefty €4m net salary, the loan to Nottingham Forest didn’t work and thus they did not use their option to buy, so a permanent exit is sought but the management also consider the termination of his contract as a last resort.

Lorenzo Colombo was unable to continue the positive streak that began in Lecce with Monza, meaning it was a small step backwards in his growth path. He will leave but whether on loan or permanently – or potentially as a counterpart in another deal – remains to be seen.

Marco Nasti is the final note on the list and he is admired by Empoli. He too will depart, and the club are working to find the best formula.