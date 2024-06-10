MN: Five days and €35m at stake – Bologna and Atalanta must make a call on Milan duo

AC Milan must resolve the situations of two of their Belgian forwards in the coming days, and a report has outlined how there is over €30m at stake.

As MilanNews writes, the most media-covered case is undoubtedly that relating to Charles De Ketelaere, who was bought in the summer of 2022 for over €30m from Club Brugge and then loaned to Atalanta last season after a disappointing debut campaign at Milan.

He did much better under Gian Piero Gasperini, amassing 14 goals and 11 assists, and they have the option to buy him outright for €23m plus bonuses and a 10% resale clause. La Dea have repeatedly reiterated that they want to keep the player, but they want a discount.

From the Rossoneri’s side, this possibility is not conceivable: the directors do not intend to review the agreements. If Atalanta were not to pay the requested amount, De Ketelaere would return to Milan who would put him up for sale, perhaps with the possibility of making a few million more.

The second case concerns another Belgian, Alexis Saelemaekers. The winger was among the protagonists of Bologna’s amazing season, which saw them secure a spot in the 2024-25 edition of the Champions League.

Their option to buy is set at €12m but with the coaching change that has taken place – Thiago Motta out, Vincenzo Italiano in – Saelemaekers’ permanent move to the Rossoblù is not so certain. On the contrary, it seems they decided not to buy him.

Everything will be decided in the next five days because the respective buy-out clauses expire on Friday 14 June. There is around €35m at stake, a figure Milan still hope to collect given their own needs to spend on the squad.