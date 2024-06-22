MN: The eagle and the TGV – Maignan and Theo stars for club and country

Major tournaments are where the best players in the world show themselves, and that is certainly the case with Theo Hernandez and Mike Maignan with France.

As MilanNews write, injuries are the only real flaw when it comes to Maignan. Since joining Milan in the summer of 2021 he has won over everyone with sensational saves, leadership and character. He is a fixed pillar of the French national team and will be for Paulo Fonseca’s new Milan too.

What will begin in less than a month will be his fourth season with the Rossoneri, and the balance of these years is certainly positive despite some downs to go with the ups. Against the Netherlands last night he bailed France out on a couple of occasions, showing himself to be the final line of defence.

Meanwhile, Theo is someone that Didier Deschamps has learned to fully trust for France too. He might be the best full-back in the world and against the Netherlands he was able to play more conservatively, perhaps maintaining his energy and strength for the next matches.

Admittedly without Kylian Mbappé Les Bleus were left with less imagination and creativity up front, something that seemed to impact the entire team, but for Theo it was another far from negative outing after a dynamic opening display against Austria.