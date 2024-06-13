MN: Disney World to Germany – Zirkzee’s summer changes as Milan look to agree deal

Joshua Zirkzee’s summer has changed a lot, with confirmation arriving last night that he will be going to the European Championship after all.

As MilanNews report, Zirkzee shared an Instagram story not even 24 hours ago showing that he was at Disney World in Florida. Then, 11 hours later he shared another story where he announced that he would be joining the national team.

He was called up in March for the two friendlies against Scotland and Germany but he was forced to miss those games due to suffering an injury during a game against Inter. The issue that occurred during the match against Napoli on May 11 was part of the reason Koeman didn’t call him up.

The coach preferred Brian Brobbey over him, as well as counting on Wout Weghorst and Memphis Depay for the attacking department, but then Koeman lost Frenkie de Jong and Teun Koopmeiners in quick succession.

The Barcelona player was replaced by Ian Maatsen and the Atalanta player had not been replaced, almost as if the former Barcelona manager wanted to wait before making a final decision, but then the doubts about Brobbey’s fitness led to him calling Zirkzee.

The report adds that Milan have been pushing to land the striker for some time and are negotiating with his agent Kia Joorabchian to lower the commissions, but Manchester United and Arsenal are lurking and a good showing in Germany could complicate things.