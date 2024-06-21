MN: ‘Days and formalities’ – why Jovic is the ideal rotation striker for Milan

AC Milan are expected to announce the confirmation of Luka Jovic’s contract extension in the coming days, and a report has detailed why he is the perfect backup striker for the Rossoneri.

As the headlines are flooded by Joshua Zirkzee, Milan are close to finalising their first striker for the 2024/25 season – the extension of Luka Jovic – and reports in recent days have suggested that all the is waiting for the deal to be completed is the announcement.

As Milan News writes, the strike is the ‘ideal reserve’ for the front line, following his last-minute equaliser for Serbia, a goal that is telling for many reasons. Primarily, it is his personality, a player who may not start every game but makes his impact felt. Additionally, it is the first goal at a European Championship scored by a Milan player since Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

With 10 goals this season, nine for the Rossoneri, perhaps this is where he belongs, and the role made for him as a super sub. He has been given chances, albeit rarely, to lead the Diavolo and the same role was granted to him for Real Madrid, but both times he has been underwhelming.

Therefore, having him among the striker ranks is a massively important thing that Milan can capitalise on, especially given he can take the pressure off younger shoulders when needed.