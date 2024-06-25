MN: Daniel Maldini will not leave for free – two ex-Milan players want him

Daniel Maldini could leave AC Milan during the upcoming summer transfer window but he will not do so on a free transfer as was previously reported.

Di Marzio reported today that after his six-month loan at the U-Power Stadium, Daniel Maldini is ready to return to Monza and this time on a permanent basis rather than just another loan move, and that it would be a free transfer.

According to what is being reported by MilanNews, Maldini is unlikely to be part of the plans of Paulo Fonseca but Monza are not the only team that have expressed an interest in signing him. Genoa have also come forward, with their head coach Alberto Gilardino a big admirer.

Unlike what has transpired in the last few hours, however, Daniel Maldini has a contract expiring in 2025 and not 2024, i.e. in a few days. The Milan management are working to find him a suitable accommodation, and there is certainly no shortage of solutions in Serie A.

Monza wants to give Alessandro Nesta the first reinforcement of his management and it could be the attacking midfielder, who spent the second half of last season on loan there and made 11 appearances, for a total of 326 minutes, with four goals and one assist.