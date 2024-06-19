MN: Atalanta request information from Milan about Maldini – the details

After a fruitful second half of the season with Monza, interest in Daniel Maldini is high, and today, a new club have made contact with AC Milan about a deal for the youngster.

Whilst Maldini is clearly a player with potential, it seems the way forward for his career may be away from Milanello, and there has been interest in his services recently from a hoard of Serie A sides. Previously, it has been reported that Lazio, Torino and Fiorentina were in the race, but a new side have entered the equation.

Today, Milan News reported that Atalanta are intrigued by the young midfielder, and his profile is one they are commonly ‘very attentive to’, meaning they could seek a deal. The report suggests they have been the side most recently in contact with Milan.

However, ‘real negotiations’, as the outlet puts it, are not underway, likely because discussions about Charles De Ketelaere only recently concluded. For Maldini, it seems like the future is away from the Rossoneri, given they are looking to invest heavily this summer, and bonus funds will be sought.

Furthermore, given there is no space for a player of Maldini’s profile within Paulo Fonseca’s system, his likeliness to depart rises.