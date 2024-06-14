MN: Atalanta to buy De Ketelaere permanently in €27m operation – the details

Charles De Ketelaere will soon be announced as a permanent signing by Atalanta after they decided to use their option to buy, according to a report.

According to MilanNews, De Ketelaere can now be considered a permanent Atalanta player after La Dea decided to pay the €22m option to buy in addition to €2m in bonuses and a 10% resale clause. Some of the doubts circulating about whether he would end up back in Bergamo, therefore, are gone.

Things were moving towards completion on Wednesday and yesterday the final details between the two clubs were defined. The official announcement is expected any time from today onwards, and it must be remembered that Atalanta also paid a €3m loan fee.

De Ketelaere’s spell at Milan therefore lasted just one season in which he made 40 appearances and scored zero goals. In the last year he had much better numbers under Gian Piero Gasperini, racking up 50 appearances, 14 goals and 11 assists.

Calciomercato.com reported yesterday that Milan had agreed to remove the clause that dictated that they would get 10% of the proceeds from a future resale due to the positive relations between the clubs, however the MilanNews report and Fabrizio Romano both state it is still there.