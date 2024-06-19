MN: 3-4 quality signings expected to help Fonseca after Ibrahimovic’s words

Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s declarations last week seemed to reassure the AC Milan fans that the project is in good hands, yet good faith can evaporate quickly if words do not become actions.

As MilanNews recall, during his chat with the media Ibrahimovic reiterated that he does not want to make too many promises to the fans and that he wants to demonstrate his ideas and those of the club more with facts.

“The future is positive. Everyone does their job for Milan, there are no personal objectives. I don’t want to stay here and say promises that I can’t keep: we want to demonstrate it and we work, even if there is a bit of silence it doesn’t mean that we don’t work,” Zlatan said.

“The next step is to strengthen the team, make it even stronger to be competitive for the objectives we have which are trophies, not only in Italy but also in Europe. Every year we play for the trophies: Milan don’t win, Milan makes history.”

Despite refusing to commit to being too specific and promising things the club can’t deliver, expressly stating a desire to ‘make history’ would rightly lead fans to believe that there will be a certain level of ambition shown this summer, and not a low level.

The report claims that Milan plan to make at least three or four moves in the next few weeks that can further raise the level of the squad, after the many operations carried out last summer, and the money is there to do so.

“A year ago my colleagues did a great job and a great market in a short time. Today there are the foundations of the team. This market will be more about the details, what is missing to improve the team,” he said.

The first signing to focus on will be finding Olivier Giroud’s heir, then it will be time to find a defensive midfielder and a right-back, while the fourth big addition should be a centre-back to replace Simon Kjaer. Those words must become deeds.