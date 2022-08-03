MMQB’s Albert Breer has one problem with the Bills–Kind of (video)

Consider Albert Breer from the MMQB as a national analyst that’s on the Buffalo Bills bandwagon.

Breer recently visited the team’s training camp site at St. John Fisher University in Rochester. After taking in the sights and sounds, Breer appeared the the “Dan Patrick Show.”

He broke down the one problem he sees on the Bills roster: Punter.

While making the tongue-and-cheek remark, he does have a bit of a point. Buffalo does have that as a highlight training camp battle between rookie Matt Araiza and incumbent Matt Haack.

But the biggest takeaway was clearly how impressed he is with the team.

For more Breer on the Bills, check out the episode clip below:

Everyone loves the #Bills going into this season. Is there one thing that @AlbertBreer is concerned about them though? Yes… their punter 😂 For Albert's full appearance: https://t.co/itiZSQFALV pic.twitter.com/hWHyOB29f7 — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) August 3, 2022

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire