Advertisement

MMA schedule and results 2024

BBC
·5 min read

2024 schedule

The BBC is not responsible for any changes to dates and fixtures.

8 June

Newcastle, England

  • PFL Europe: Savannah Marshall v Mirela Vargas

  • Kane Mousah v Dylan Tuke (lightweight)

13 June

Connecticut, USA

  • PFL 4: Valentin Moldavsky v Linton Vassell (heavyweight)

  • Dakota Ditcheva v Chelsea Hackett (flyweight)

21 June

Utah, USA

  • PFL 5: Sadibou Sy v Tom Breese (light-heavyweight)

22 June

Dublin, Ireland

  • Bellator Champion Series: Jason Jackson v Ramazan Kuramagomedov (Bellator welterweight title)

  • Paul Hughes v Bobby King (lightweight)

  • Sinead Kavanagh v Arlene Blencowe (featherweight)

Saudi Arabia

  • UFC Fight Night: Khamzat Chimaev v Robert Whittaker (middleweight)

  • Alexander Volkov v Sergei Pavlovich (heavyweight)

28 June

South Dakota, USA

  • PFL 6: Brendan Loughnane v Justin Gonzales (featherweight)

  • Adam Borics v Brett Johns (featherweight)

29 June

Las Vegas, USA

  • UFC 303: Conor McGregor v Michael Chandler (welterweight)

  • Ian Garry v Michael 'Venom' Page (welterweight)

20 July

London, England

  • Cage Warriors London

25 July

Manchester, England

  • Cage Warriors Manchester

27 July

Manchester, England

  • UFC 304: Leon Edwards v Belal Muhammad (UFC welterweight title)

  • Tom Aspinall v Curtis Blaydes 2 (interim UFC heavyweight title)

  • Paddy Pimblett v Bobby Green (lightweight)

3 August

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

  • Cory Sandhagen v Umar Nurmagomedov (bantamweight)

  • Nick Diaz v Vicente Luque (welterweight)

2024 results

20 January

Toronto, Canada

27 January

Newcastle, England

3 February

Las Vegas, USA

17 February

California, USA

24 February

Saudi Arabia

Mexico City, Mexico

  • UFC Fight Night 237: Brandon Royval defeats Brandon Moreno by split decision (flyweight)

  • Manuel Torres submits Scotland's Chris Duncan in round one (lightweight)

2 March

Las Vegas, USA

7 March

Paris, France

9 March

Miami, USA

16 March

Manchester, UK

  • Cage Warriors 168: Liam Gittins submits Roberto Hernandez in one round (Cage Warriors bantamweight title)

  • Andrew Clamp stops Matty Byfield via TKO in third round (Cage Warriors light-heavyweight title)

Las Vegas, USA

22 March

Belfast, Northern Ireland

23 March

30 March

London, UK

  • Cage Warriors 169: Jordan Vucenic submits Simone D'Anna in round two (featherweight)

Atlantic City, USA

4 April

Texas, USA

6 April

Dublin, Ireland

  • Cage Warriors 170: James Sheenan submits Daniel Konrad (Cage Warriors welterweight title)

  • Paul Hughes stops Fabiano Silva in one round (160lbs catchweight)

13 April

Las Vegas, USA

19 April

Chicago, USA

20 April

Glasgow, Scotland

  • Cage Warriors 171: Dumitru Girlean submits Chris Bungard with guillotine choke in round two (lightweight)

Birmingham, England

4 May

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

11 May

Missouri, USA

  • UFC Fight Night: Derrick Lewis defeats Rodrigo Nascimento by TKO in round three (heavyweight)

  • Charles Johnson defeats Jake Hadley by unanimous decision (flyweight)

17 May

Paris, France

18 May

Las Vegas, USA

25 May

Newcastle, England

  • Harry Hardwick defeats Orlando Wilson Prins via second-round stoppage (Cage Warriors featherweight title)

1 June

Newark, USA