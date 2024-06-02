MMA schedule and results 2024
2024 schedule
8 June
Newcastle, England
PFL Europe: Savannah Marshall v Mirela Vargas
Kane Mousah v Dylan Tuke (lightweight)
13 June
Connecticut, USA
PFL 4: Valentin Moldavsky v Linton Vassell (heavyweight)
Dakota Ditcheva v Chelsea Hackett (flyweight)
21 June
Utah, USA
PFL 5: Sadibou Sy v Tom Breese (light-heavyweight)
22 June
Dublin, Ireland
Bellator Champion Series: Jason Jackson v Ramazan Kuramagomedov (Bellator welterweight title)
Paul Hughes v Bobby King (lightweight)
Sinead Kavanagh v Arlene Blencowe (featherweight)
UFC Fight Night: Khamzat Chimaev v Robert Whittaker (middleweight)
Alexander Volkov v Sergei Pavlovich (heavyweight)
28 June
South Dakota, USA
PFL 6: Brendan Loughnane v Justin Gonzales (featherweight)
Adam Borics v Brett Johns (featherweight)
29 June
Las Vegas, USA
UFC 303: Conor McGregor v Michael Chandler (welterweight)
Ian Garry v Michael 'Venom' Page (welterweight)
20 July
London, England
Cage Warriors London
25 July
Manchester, England
Cage Warriors Manchester
27 July
Manchester, England
UFC 304: Leon Edwards v Belal Muhammad (UFC welterweight title)
Tom Aspinall v Curtis Blaydes 2 (interim UFC heavyweight title)
Paddy Pimblett v Bobby Green (lightweight)
3 August
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Cory Sandhagen v Umar Nurmagomedov (bantamweight)
Nick Diaz v Vicente Luque (welterweight)
2024 results
20 January
Toronto, Canada
UFC 297: Dricus Du Plessis defeats Sean Strickland via split decision (UFC middleweight title)
Raquel Pennington beats Mayra Bueno Silva on points to claim belt (UFC bantamweight title)
Movsar Evloev outpoints Arnold Allen in close fight (featherweight)
27 January
Newcastle, England
Oktagon 52: Jonas Magard beats Jack Cartwright on points (bantamweight)
Matej Penaz stops Matthew Bonner in round two (middleweight)
Aaron Aby outpoints Christopher Daniels (flyweight)
3 February
Las Vegas, USA
UFC Vegas 85: Molly McCann submits Diana Belbita in round one (strawweight)
17 February
California, USA
UFC 298: Alexander Volkanovski stopped by Ilia Topuria (UFC featherweight title)
Ian Machado Garry beats Geoff Neal via split decision (welterweight)
Oban Elliott wins UFC debut against Val Woodburn (welterweight)
24 February
Saudi Arabia
PFL v Bellator champions: Renan Ferreira stops Ryan Bader in 21 seconds (heavyweight)
Johnny Eblen narrowly defeats Impa Kasanganay after two knockdowns (middleweight)
Claressa Shields makes history with MMA win in Saudi Arabia (165lb catchweight)
Mexico City, Mexico
UFC Fight Night 237: Brandon Royval defeats Brandon Moreno by split decision (flyweight)
Manuel Torres submits Scotland's Chris Duncan in round one (lightweight)
2 March
Las Vegas, USA
UFC Vegas 87: Muhammad Mokaev beats Alex Perez by unanimous decision (flyweight)
Christian Leroy Duncan stops Claudio Ribeiro in round two (middleweight)
7 March
Paris, France
PFL Europe: Baysangur Chamsoudinov beats Cedric Doumbe by TKO (welterweight)
Conor Hughes stops Anatolij Baal in the first round (lightweight)
Jakub Kaszuba beats Kane Mousah by unanimous decision (lightweight)
9 March
Miami, USA
UFC 299: Sean O'Malley beats Marlon 'Chito' Vera by unanimous decision (UFC bantamweight title)
Michael 'Venom' Page beats Kevin Holland by unanimous decision (welterweight)
Joanne Wood beats Maryna Moroz by split decision (flyweight)
16 March
Manchester, UK
Cage Warriors 168: Liam Gittins submits Roberto Hernandez in one round (Cage Warriors bantamweight title)
Andrew Clamp stops Matty Byfield via TKO in third round (Cage Warriors light-heavyweight title)
Las Vegas, USA
UFC Fight Night 239: Marcin Tybura submits Tai Tuivasa in one round (heavyweight)
Cory McKenna suffers second UFC defeat to Jaqueline Amorim (strawweight)
22 March
Belfast, Northern Ireland
Bellator Champion Series: Karl Moore defeated by Corey Anderson (Bellator light-heavyweight title)
Patricio 'Pitbull' Freire stops Jeremy Kennedy in comeback win (Bellator featherweight title)
Fabian Edwards cruises past Aaron Jeffery with points win (middleweight)
James Gallagher beaten on points by Leandro Higo (featherweight)
23 March
UFC Vegas 89: Rose Namajunas returns to winning ways against Amanda Ribas (flyweight)
Mick Parkin defeats Mohammad Usman on points (heavyweight)
30 March
London, UK
Cage Warriors 169: Jordan Vucenic submits Simone D'Anna in round two (featherweight)
Atlantic City, USA
UFC Fight Night: Manon Fiorot defeats Erin Blanchfield on points (flyweight)
Rhys McKee slumps to second straight loss to Chidi Njokuani (welterweight)
Caolan Loughran secures first UFC win against Angel Pacheco (bantamweight)
4 April
Texas, USA
PFL 1: Dakota Ditcheva stops Lisa Mauldin in one round (flyweight)
Linton Vassell defeated by Denis Goltsov (heavyweight)
6 April
Dublin, Ireland
Cage Warriors 170: James Sheenan submits Daniel Konrad (Cage Warriors welterweight title)
Paul Hughes stops Fabiano Silva in one round (160lbs catchweight)
13 April
Las Vegas, USA
UFC 300: Alex Pereira stops Jamahal Hill (UFC light-heavyweight title)
Zhang Weili defeats Yan Xiaonan (UFC strawweight title)
Max Holloway stops Justin Gaethje with one second remaining (lightweight)
Kayla Harrison submits Holly Holm on UFC debut (bantamweight)
19 April
Chicago, USA
PFL 3: Brendan Loughnane v Pedro Carvalho (featherweight)
Timur Khizriev v Brett Johns (featherweight)
20 April
Glasgow, Scotland
Cage Warriors 171: Dumitru Girlean submits Chris Bungard with guillotine choke in round two (lightweight)
Birmingham, England
Oktagon 56: Sam Creasey beats Aaron Aby on points (Oktagon flyweight title)
4 May
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
UFC 301: Alexandre Pantoja defeats Steve Erceg by unanimous decision (UFC flyweight title)
Jose Aldo beats Jonathan Martinez by unanimous decision (bantamweight)
Caio Borralho stops Paul Craig in two rounds (middleweight)
Jack Shore suffers defeat to Joanderson Brito via doctor stoppage (featherweight)
11 May
Missouri, USA
UFC Fight Night: Derrick Lewis defeats Rodrigo Nascimento by TKO in round three (heavyweight)
Charles Johnson defeats Jake Hadley by unanimous decision (flyweight)
17 May
Paris, France
Bellator Champion Series: Patchy Mix retains title in points win over Magomed Magomedov (Bellator bantamweight title)
Cedric Doumbe stops Jaleel Willis in front of home crowd (welterweight bout)
18 May
Las Vegas, USA
Manchester's Lerone Murphy outclasses Edson Barboza (featherweight)
25 May
Newcastle, England
Harry Hardwick defeats Orlando Wilson Prins via second-round stoppage (Cage Warriors featherweight title)
1 June
Newark, USA
Islam Makhachev defeats Dustin Poirier by submission in the fifth round (UFC lightweight title)