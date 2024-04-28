MMA: Means taken out by Medic in 1st round

Apr. 27—A short but powerful left uppercut from Uros Medic, followed by another left to a fallen Tim Means, spelled a quick end for the Moriarty MMA welterweight Saturday night in Las Vegas on a UFC Fight Night card.

With the defeat, Means falls to 33-16-1 (one no contest) over the course of the New Mexico fighter's 20-year pro career.

Medic, from Anchorage, Alaska by way of Serbia, improved to 10-2.

In an interview with the Journal on Wednesday, Means, who turned 40 in February, said he hoped to take the younger man — Medic is 31 — into the later rounds, believing cardio issues would work in his favor.

Medic didn't let it happen.

"(Means) thought, 'OK, I'm gonna try to get him tired,' which is a good game plan," Medic said in the Octagon after the fight. "But if I land a punch it's gonna be a problem, regardless of whoever it is that stands in front of me."

After the fighters exchanged leg kicks in the first 20 seconds, Means went for a takedown, was unsuccessful but succeeded in putting Medic's back to the fence. After separating and locking up again, the two southpaws began trading punches. Means tried for another takedown, again unsuccessful, and they separated and moved to the center of the Octagon.

But when Means ducked his head, perhaps going for another takedown attempt, he met Medic's left hand full on the jaw.

Seconds later, it was over. Means fell to the ground, Medic delivered another left hand to his fallen opponent, and referee Herb Dean signaled an end to the fight at 2:09 of the first.

THE TCL: Las Cruces' Samantha Ginithan remained undefeated in Team Combat League, a team boxing promotion, with one-round victories on Thursday for the Houston Hitmen over the Orlando Vipers' Yvonne Flores.

Ginithan is 4-0 in TCL competition. Orlando won the match, 230-224.

Albuquerque's Sharahya Moreu, who fights for the TCL's Philadelphia Smoke, hasn't fought since splitting two rounds with former world champion Erica Annabella Farias of the LA Elite on April 10. Yoruba Moreu, her father and head coach, said his daughter has been rehabbing an injury and will return to TCL action on May 2.