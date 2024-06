MMA Junkie Radio #3469: Guests Vicente Luque and Graham Boylan, plus UFC 303 Conor McGregor news and more



Thursday’s edition of MMA Junkie Radio with “Gorgeous” George and “Goze” is here.

On Episode 3,469, the fellas welcome in UFC guest Vicente Luque and Cage Warriors head Graham Boylan. Plus, they discuss the messy drama around UFC 303 with Conor McGregor, the latest news, and more. Tune in!

