Monday’s edition of MMA Junkie Radio with “Gorgeous” George and “Goze” is here.

On Episode 3,466, the lads welcomed in guest Garrett Armfield ahead of his June UFC fight against Brady Hiestand. They also discussed the latest headlines involving Ronda Rousey, Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, Paige VanZant and much more. Tune in!

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie