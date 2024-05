Monday’s edition of MMA Junkie Radio with “Gorgeous” George and “Goze” is here.

On Episode 3,464, the boys brought in guests Miranda Maverick and Bassil Hafez from the UFC, Plus, they looked back at Bellator Champions Series: Paris, UFC Fight Night 241 and the Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk heavyweight boxing title unification fight, discuss the latest news and much more. Tune in!

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie