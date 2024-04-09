Advertisement
MMA Junkie Radio #3452: Guest Patricky Freire, UFC Fight Night 240 review, PFL results, more

Matthew Wells


Monday’s edition of MMA Junkie Radio with “Gorgeous” George and “Goze” is here.

On Episode 3,452, the fellas bring on former Bellator champ Patricky Freire ahead of his PFL bout against Clay Collard. They also discuss UFC Fight Night 240 and the first week of the PFL’s regular season bouts. Tune in!

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie