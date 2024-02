Monday’s edition of MMA Junkie Radio with “Gorgeous” George and “Goze” is here.

On Episode 3,436, the fellas welcome Bellator heavyweight champion Ryan Bader to the program for an interview ahead of his Feb. 24 headliner vs. Renan Ferreira at PFL vs. Bellator: Champions. The guys also unpack what transpired at UFC Fight Night 236, as well as Jon Jones’ UFC 300 revelation.

