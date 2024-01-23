Advertisement
Breaking News:

Joel Embiid has 50 (and counting) vs. Wemby and Spurs

MMA Junkie Radio #3430: UFC 297 review, who makes most sense for DDP, more

Matthew Wells

Monday’s edition of MMA Junkie Radio with “Gorgeous” George and “Goze” is here.

On Episode 3,430, the fellas discuss everything surrounding UFC 297, including answering the question if the event lived up to expectations. They also break down who should be next for Dricus Du Plessis in his first UFC middleweight title defense, and more. Tune in!

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie