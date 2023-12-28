Advertisement

MMA Junkie Radio #3424: Guest Eric Nicksick, Deontay Wilder loses, more

Matthew Wells


Thursday’s edition of MMA Junkie Radio with “Gorgeous” George and “Goze” is here.

On Episode 3,424, the guys interview XTreme Couture head coach Eric Nicksick, who talked about Francis Ngannou and Sean Strickland. They also went over all the news nuggets, including, Sean O’Malley thinking the UFC is losing money when Conor McGregor fights, Michael Chandler willing to fight Nate Diaz, and more. Tune in!

