MMA: J-W's Blencowe, FIT's Miller prevail

Jun. 24—Catching up ...

Australia's Arlene Blencowe (Jackon-Wink) and Albuquerque's Ty Miller (FIT-NHB) scored impressive victories in the cage last weekend.

On a Bellator card in Dublin, Ireland, Blencowe (16-10) defeated Ireland's Sinead Kavanagh (9-7) by second-round standing guillotine choke. Jackson-Wink founders Mike Winkeljohn and Greg Jackson made the trip to Dublin.

Saturday in Denver on an LFA card, Miller, a Sandia graduate, improved his record to 5-0 with a first-round TKO Ryan Charlebois of Aurora, Colorado.