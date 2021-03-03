Randall Rayment landed a kick so powerful it broke his opponent's leg in two places.

Rayment won by first-round knockout at a regional MMA event in Australia.

Watch the bone-breaking finish below (WARNING: Disturbing footage).

Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

An MMA fighter suffered a double leg fracture because of a brutal kick during a first-round knockout loss Saturday at a regional combat sports event in Australia.

Randall Rayment, the winning athlete, struck his opponent on the leg and the shot was so powerful, accurate, and effective, it broke Dean Maxwell's fibula and tibia, according to MMA Junkie.

It all went down at the Urban Fight Night 24 event in Sydney last weekend, with Rayment advancing his pro MMA record to 10 wins against 3 losses with a win that leaves Maxwell injured for 3-6 months.

With both fighters on their feet, Rayment whipped a calf kick at Maxwell.

Though the force of the shot sent Maxwell's leg into the air, everything seemed fine when he placed it back on the floor.

That was, until, he leaned on that foot and his leg just … snapped.

Maxwell's body buckled and, with his foot facing one way and his leg facing another, he fell to the floor in agony.

The Australian, who suffered his first MMA loss inside the Milsons Point arena, grabbed hold of his broken leg with one hand and tried to motion to Rayment with his other as if to plead for mercy.

Rayment, to his credit, did not throw or land any follow-up shots with the fight already won.

It was all over.

Watch the bone-breaking finish here:

[WARNING: Disturbing footage]

With the win, Rayment lived up to his nickname as "The Limb Reaper."

Maxwell, meanwhile, needed plates and screws to fix his leg back into position, MMA Junkie said.

Read the original article on Insider