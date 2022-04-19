MMA fighter, pro wrestler, stilt walker Jeslen Mishelle impresses in PFL Challenger Series

MMA fighter “The Wrecking Ball” Jeslen Mishelle, aka pro wrestler “The Bodyslam Queen” Desiderata, recently competed twice in the new PFL MMA Challenger Series via fubo TV from Universal Studios Orlando.

Though she did not gain a PFL contract, Mishelle went 2-0, winning in Week 3 of the eight-week series and doing the same in the Week 8 finale.

The series was defined as awarding up-and-coming pro fighters a PFL contract. Each week former fighters and guest judges along with fans voted for which fighter would receive a PFL contract.

In her pro debut in Week 3, Mishelle beat Julia Dorny of Berlin by first-round knockout. In Week 8, she bested “The Hybrid” Jackie Cataline of Eastvale, California, by unanimous decision.

Mishelle, 33, originally from Big Creek, California, currently resides and trains in Las Vegas, home base for UFC. A multitalented woman, her focus these days is MMA, training at Syndicate MMA through head coach David Bollea. She is working hard toward landing with PFL, Bellator or UFC.

Here is my video interview with Mishelle, aka Desiderata, as she discusses PFL Challenger Series, MMA, Mind Management, Desiderata, Pro Wrestling, Shotzi Blackheart, Movie, Stilt Walking, Her Dogs and more.

A tough combatant in the cage, octagon and ring, she has wrestled professionally a Who’s Who of talent, including Mia Yim, AEW champion Thunder Rosa and WWE superstar Shotzi Blackheart. “The BodySlam Queen,” Jeslen, who is also an actor, worked on a horror movie with Blackheart titled “Blood Drive.”

Growing up, Mishelle enjoyed mountain climbing and sports, but once she performed in a high school play, she was hooked and began developing her acting chops. Her pursuit unique, the circus. She learned to stilt walk. With athleticism, acting and stilt walking in her arsenal, another form of circus — pro wrestling — seemed like a nice fit. She enjoys that element, too.

With a diverse background, even traveling with the sharks, the goal-driven Mishelle continues to impress.

And she also loves dogs, part of her family.

The PFL Challenger Series was a success, and PFL is looking forward to hosting another challenger series opportunity for up-n-coming pro fighters, possibly a series annually.

PFL season opener

The Professional Fighters League (PFL) opens the 2022 regular season on Wednesday on ESPN and ESPN+ from Esports Stadium Arlington in Arlington, Texas.

2021 PFL lightweight champion Raush Manfio of (South Florida) American Top Team looks to begin his journey to a second world title against South African Don “Magic Man” Madge.

In light heavyweight action, two Brazilians square off also on the main card when 2021 PFL champion Antonio Carlos Jr. also of American Top Team takes on Delan Monte. Carlos Jr., a submission specialist. Carlos Jr. “Shoeface” will look to take a step toward the PFL Playoffs and a second world title against Monte, who will enter the event riding a three-fight winning streak.

Up-and-comer Joshua Silveira, who made his pro debut with a win during the PFL Challenger Series in March in Orlando, was scheduled to fight Emiliano Sordi on the undercard, but is injured. A Fort Lauderdale Cardinal Gibbons High School alum, he is a member of American Top Team.

The 2022 PFL season will begin Wednesday on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ in prime time. The remaining regular-season events will occur on April 29, May 6, June 10, June 17, and June 25.

